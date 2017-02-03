IT'S A HOOT

How to watch the superb owl this weekend

Written by
Mike Murphy
A burrowing owl rests on the ninth hole of the Olympic golf course near is nest in a san bunker during a practice round for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Owls also like sports. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
If you’re getting ready to watch “the big game” this weekend, well, this is not the guide for you. This one is about owls.

If, however, you want to know how to watch some majestic nocturnal birds of prey this weekend, perhaps as a distraction from the Super Bowl, or anything else that’s going on in the world, here’s how:

On TV: Animal Planet is showing re-runs of Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet all day Saturday, Feb. 4, before re-runs of the Puppy Bowl, its animal-filled answer to the Super Bowl. There’s a chance there will be some owls on Dr. Jeff’s show, given that there are a few in the Rocky Mountains.

Online: Cornell University’s ornithology lab has a live-feed of a great-horned owl nest in Savannah, Georgia, replete with highlights, and facts about the owls. Tune in any time for some superb owl action.

In person: If you want to find out where you might be able to find some owls near you, head to Audubon Magazine for more information.

And if you just can’t wait, here are a few pictures of owls to tide you over:

A male hybrid owl, produced by a Northern spotted owl and a barred owl, snatches a mouse offered by a researcher June 7, 2004 in the Willamette National Forest outside Lowell, Ore. One of the issues included in a review of threatened species protection for the Northern spotted owl is hybridization and it is putting a wrinkle in the future of the threatened bird that triggered sharp logging cutbacks in the Northwest. (AP Photo/Jeff Barnard)
Superb. (AP Photo/Jeff Barnard)
A hawk owl flies in a field near the village of Vasilkova, Belarus January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko - RTSVRV5
Majestic. (Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko)
A hawk owl sits on a fir branch near the village of Vasilkova, Belarus January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTX2Y5X2
Pensive. (Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko)
2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Training session - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 09/08/2016. An owl looks out from beside a sand bunker on the Olympic Golf Course during a practice session. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. - RTSM2Y3
Annoyed. (Reuters/Andrew Boyers)
