How to watch the superb owl this weekend

If you’re getting ready to watch “the big game” this weekend, well, this is not the guide for you. This one is about owls.

If, however, you want to know how to watch some majestic nocturnal birds of prey this weekend, perhaps as a distraction from the Super Bowl, or anything else that’s going on in the world, here’s how:

On TV: Animal Planet is showing re-runs of Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet all day Saturday, Feb. 4, before re-runs of the Puppy Bowl, its animal-filled answer to the Super Bowl. There’s a chance there will be some owls on Dr. Jeff’s show, given that there are a few in the Rocky Mountains.

Online: Cornell University’s ornithology lab has a live-feed of a great-horned owl nest in Savannah, Georgia, replete with highlights, and facts about the owls. Tune in any time for some superb owl action.

In person: If you want to find out where you might be able to find some owls near you, head to Audubon Magazine for more information.

And if you just can’t wait, here are a few pictures of owls to tide you over:

Superb. (AP Photo/Jeff Barnard)

Majestic. (Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko)

Pensive. (Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko)