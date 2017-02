It won’t help mainstream media shake the perception of a liberal bias, that’s for sure. The latest crop of covers from major news magazines have taken a noticeably dim view of US president Donald Trump’s first days in office. In the coming weeks, expect newsstands to be stocked with some grim and melancholy covers.

Here’s a selection.

Mother Jones cover, January-February

Der Spiegel cover, Feb. 2

The Economist cover, Feb. 4

Bloomberg Businessweek cover, Feb. 6

The New Yorker cover, Feb. 13

Time Magazine cover, Feb. 13

The Atlantic cover, March