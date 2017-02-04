How to watch Super Bowl 51 on all your devices—for free

Super Bowl 51 is almost upon us. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the New England Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas.

More than 100 million US viewers are expected to watch the game on TV. But broadcaster Fox is also expecting a record number of people to stream the game online. Last year, nearly 4 million people watched CBS’s live stream of the game.

Below are all the ways you can tune in.

How to watch in the US

Fox’s TV broadcast can be accessed through any pay-TV provider or with an HD antenna. The channel is also available on online-TV packages including Comcast’s Stream TV, DirecTV Now, Playstation Vue, and SlingTV. Cable network Fox Deportes will air the Spanish-language broadcast.

If you don’t have a pay-TV subscription, don’t fret. There are plenty of ways to stream the game without one:

On desktop: Fox will be streaming the game through FoxSports.com. You don’t need a pay-TV subscription to access the feed—it’s available to everyone in the US for free. Fox is promoting the live stream to boost viewership.

All the streaming options above will give you access to the game as well as the national commercials and halftime show.

And, in a first this year, Fox is streaming the game in 360-degree video. You can access the stream through the Fox Sports VR app, and make it immersive by using a Gear VR or Cardboard headset. But, unlike the streaming options above, it’s not free. You’ll need a pay-TV subscription.

How to watch outside the US

To watch the US broadcast, you can use VPN software to make your device appear to be located within the country. Then, you can use any of the solutions above to stream. Otherwise, here are your options: