Nearly 100 tech companies have filed a court document opposing Trump’s immigration ban

Nearly 100 American companies have filed an amicus brief to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals expressing their opposition to an executive order by US president Donald Trump calling for immigration restrictions on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. The court is currently weighing an appeal from the Trump administration after a ruling by a federal judge in Seattle ordered a national halt to the travel restrictions. (A US appellate court has already refused to immediately reinstate them.)

The brief states that the executive order “inflicts significant harm on American business, innovation, and growth” and “makes it more difficult and expensive for U.S. companies to recruit, hire, and retain some of the world’s best employees.” It continues:

Several major companies reported substantial disruptions from the Order, because their employees were ensnared in the Order’s travel restrictions. This instability and uncertainty will make it far more difficult and expensive for U.S. companies to hire some of the world’s best talent—and impede them from competing in the global marketplace. Businesses and employees have little incentive to go through the laborious process of sponsoring or obtaining a visa, and relocating to the United States, if an employee may be unexpectedly halted at the border. Skilled individuals will not wish to immigrate to the country if they may be cut off without warning from their spouses, grandparents, relatives, and friends—they will not pull up roots, incur significant economic risk, and subject their family to considerable uncertainty to immigrate to the United States in the face of this instability.

Facebook, Google, Apple, Airbnb, Dropbox, Netflix, Quora, and Snap are among the 97 companies to sign the document. PayPal, the money transfer company founded by Trump advisor Peter Thiel, as well as Uber, whose CEO briefly served on Trump’s business advisory council before stepping down, have also signed it. The list primarily includes tech companies, though others, like Chobani and Levi Strauss, have added their names as well. The complete roster of companies follows:

AdRoll

Aeris Communications

Airbnb

AltSchool

Ancestry.com

Appboy

Apple

AppNexus

Asana

Atlassian

Autodesk

Automattic

Box

Brightcove

Brit + Co

CareZone

Castlight Health

Checkr

Chobani

Citrix Systems

Cloudera

Cloudflare

Copia Institute

DocuSign

DoorDash

Dropbox

Dynatrace

eBay

Engine Advocacy

Etsy

Facebook

Fastly

Flipboard

Foursquare

Fuze

General Assembly

GitHub

Glassdoor

Google

GoPro

Harmonic

Hipmunk

Indigogo

Intel

JAND d/b/a Warby Parker

Kargo

Kickstarter

KIND

Knotel

Levi Strauss & Co.

LinkedIn

Lithium Technologies

Lyft

Mapbox

Maplebear d/b/a Instacart

Marin Software

Medallia

Medium

Meetup

Microsoft

Motivate International

Mozilla

Netflix

Netgear

NewsCred

Patreon

PayPal

Pinterest

Quora

Reddit

Rocket Fuel

SaaStr

Salesforce

Scopely

Shutterstock

Snap

Spokeo

Spotify

Square

Squarespace

Strava

Stripe

SurveyMonkey

TaskRabbit

Tech:NYC

Thumbtack

Turn

Twilio

Twitter

Uber

Via

Wikimedia Foundation

Workday

Y Combinator

Yelp

Zynga

Any noticeable absences? Strangely, Tesla is not among the companies to join in filing the brief. CEO Elon Musk has retained his position as a member of Trump’s business advisory council, despite condemning the ban on Twitter. Palantir, Cisco, and IBM—all of which sent representatives to Trump’s Silicon Valley Summit last December—are also absent. The latter two have released statements to staff supporting diversity and openness in the wake of the ban.

The brief marks a culmination of activism among Silicon Valley companies taking action against the ban. Throughout the past week or so, many CEOs have issued internal and external statements voicing support for employees potentially affected by the order. Airbnb even aired an advertisement during the Super Bowl hinting at opposition to the ban.