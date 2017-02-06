All the Super Bowl movie and TV trailers, from “Guardians of the Galaxy” to “Stranger Things”

If you were not one of the 100 million viewers of Super Bowl LI, fear not. We’ve got a roundup of the most important tradition of America’s big game: the film and television trailers that debut during the broadcast.

This year’s Super Bowl featured a healthy crop of trailers for popular franchises alongside the big-budget commercial spots. As always, this batch was heavy on the action and genre fare. For TV fanatics, the highlight was probably our first look at the second season of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series Stranger Things. Cinephiles, meanwhile, appreciated the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 teaser and an extended look at Ghost in the Shell, based on the acclaimed Japanese manga of the same name.

Without further ado, here are all the movie and TV trailers that aired during the New England Patriots’ historic comeback over the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI:

TV

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Netflix has kept news about the follow-up season of its breakout hit tightly under wraps. In this trailer, we see the gang dressed up like Ghostbusters (for Halloween, we assume), but don’t learn much else beyond the obvious: Strange things are going to happen. Season two of Stranger Things premieres, fittingly, on Halloween.

Legion (FX)

FX showed off several different short promos for its upcoming Marvel series, which debuts on Wednesday (Feb. 8). The show is brilliant, bewildering, and unlike any superhero series you’ve ever seen.

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Also coming soon to FX is the story of the infamous feud between actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford during the 1962 filming of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? The drama unfolds on March 5.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

This was Hulu’s first ever Super Bowl commercial for one of its original series. Based on the 1985 novel of the same name by renowned author Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale follows Offred (played by Mad Men‘s Elisabeth Moss), a woman kept in sexual servitude within a dystopian theocracy. It debuts on the streaming service April 26.

The Walking Dead (AMC)

The Walking Dead needs no introduction. The AMC zombie series is still one of the most popular cable TV shows in history. The second half of the show’s seventh season drops on Feb. 12.

Movies

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

The galactic misfits of Marvel’s zany, lighthearted film return for a sequel on May 5. Groot, the bizarre, tree-like creature, has now become “Baby Groot,” and promises to provide much of the comedy.

Ghost in the Shell

And here we have yet another entry into the emerging artificial intelligence sub-genre of sci-fi. Scarlett Johansson plays a cyborg law enforcement officer who hunts down cyber-terrorists in what is clearly a futuristic society. Ghost in the Shell hits theaters on March 31.

A Cure for Wellness

20th Century Fox got creative for its A Cure for Wellness Super Bowl spot, making it seem like a generic pharmaceutical commercial before it morphed into something much more sinister. The film, directed by Gore Verbinski, follows a man who visits what appears to be a “wellness” spa center (hint: it’s not). It comes out Feb. 17.

The Fate of the Furious

The Fate of the Furious, the eighth entry in the never-ending, increasingly convoluted Fast and the Furious franchise, will be released on April 14. In this one, it looks as though Dom, one of the heroes of the first seven movies (played by Vin Diesel), has for some reason turned on his friends. Why? Find out April 14.

Life

The first trailer for this sci-fi thriller featured a haunting voiceover from US president John F. Kennedy as he spoke about “the most hazardous and dangerous and greatest adventure on which man has ever embarked”—the exploration of space. In this new ad, actor Jake Gyllenhaal looks to be in some real discomfort, perhaps because of the strange Martian life form that has infiltrated his crew’s space station. Life comes out March 24.

Transformers: The Last Knight

There is another Transformers movie, and it comes out June 23.

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick was a pleasant action surprise when it landed in theaters in late 2014. Now, Keanu Reeves’s vengeful assassin is thinking he’s back (video) for another bullet-ridden journey through the criminal underworld. Chapter 2 comes out this Friday (Feb. 10).

Baywatch

The lone comedy film trailer to drop during Super Bowl Sunday, Baywatch stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron and is, of course, based on the famous 1990s TV series. Except now, the action has moved from Los Angeles to Miami, and it seems a lot more like 21 Jump Street than it used to.

Logan

Fox continues its theme of using ominous-sounding songs in its marketing for Logan. Its first trailer employed Johnny Cash’s haunting cover of “Hurt” by Nine Inch Nails, while this one uses a stripped-down, foreboding cover of “Amazing Grace.” Hugh Jackman reprises his role as Wolverine of the X-Men—supposedly for the final time—on March 3.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Speaking of Johnny Cash, here he is singing “Ain’t No Grave (Gonna Hold This Body Down)” as an army of undead pirates storm the beach in a trailer for the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Johnny Depp’s franchise hero Captain Jack Sparrow makes a muddy appearance at the very end.