How to watch the Grammys 2017 online or on TV

Adele, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Daft Punk, Demi Lovato, Metallica, Chance the Rapper, A Tribe Called Quest—not to mention a pregnant Beyoncé—will be among the score of chart-toppers performing at this year’s 59th Grammy Awards, which airs lives this Sunday, Feb. 12.

The lineup is bursting, and this is also the first time a streaming-only album could win a Grammy. It’s not one to miss. Here’s how to watch music’s biggest annual spectacle, in 2017.

Watch on television

While various local channels will have pre-show coverage, the Grammys will air only in the US on CBS, live from Los Angeles’s Staples Center, beginning at 8pm EST (1am GMT, 12pm Sydney time). CBS’s “Grammy Red Carpet Live” show takes place right before that at 7:30pm EST.

Watch the livestream

Cord-cutters can download CBS All Access, which is the only official livestream available for the show. It costs $9.99 a month or $5.99 with limited commercials—but the latter option kindly allows for a free one-week trial. Gadgets that support the app include iPad, iPhone, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, PS4, and Xbox.

The official Grammy website will host a behind-the-scenes livestream during the ceremony featuring interviews and celebrity arrivals, for those who would rather watch off-screen action.

Watch via social media

Real-time platforms like Twitter, these days, are almost as good as livestreams; recaps and video clips of the most memorable Grammy moments will certainly be available almost as soon as they happen.

And with Kanye West, Drake, Justin Bieber, and Frank Ocean having vowed to skip the ceremony out of protest over the awards’ lack of consideration for young black artists, and the ceremony coming against a volatile US political background in which most mainstream artists vowed never to perform for US president Donald Trump, there surely will be a fair amount of drama to behold.