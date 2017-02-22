Refugees from Syria must go through a 12-step process to be allowed into the US

Under his immigration ban proposed in January, President Donald Trump has called for “extreme vetting” of refugees coming to the US. Mostafa Hassoun, a Syrian refugee who underwent the current vetting process, says he can’t see how any vetting process could be more extreme than that which he experienced.

“Seriously, the American government knows more about me than anyone else in the world, than my mom, my dad, my closest friends,” he said.

In the video above, he details all of the steps he took to get vetted to enter the US.