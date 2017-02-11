US president Donald Trump likes to tweet in a particular way: He makes a statement in the first sentence, and ends with a bold exclamation in a word or two. Very consistent!
Just this morning, he crafted a tweet in that Trumpian format:
To create the visualization above, we collected each tweet that Trump has posted in that format since February of last year, and counted which exclamations he uses the most. We found 244 tweets in that time frame that ended with one- and two-word exclamations, and 138 of those exclamations were unique. The one Trump used the most was “enjoy!” which is often how he ends tweets in which he announces that he’ll later be on television.
Here’s a list of all of the one- and two-word exclamations that ended President Trump’s tweets in the past year:
|Date
|Exclamation
|2/28/16
|WATCH!
|3/2/16
|So true!
|3/2/16
|Love it!
|3/2/16
|Sad!
|3/3/16
|On NOW!
|3/6/16
|Disgraceful!
|3/6/16
|Dishonest media!
|3/6/16
|Watch!
|3/7/16
|Now nasty!
|3/7/16
|Amazing finish!
|3/7/16
|Dishonest people!
|3/7/16
|Enjoy!
|3/7/16
|Thank you!
|3/8/16
|Sad!
|3/11/16
|Thank you!
|3/12/16
|Phony politicians!
|3/12/16
|Big problem!
|3/14/16
|Thank you!
|3/16/16
|ENJOY!
|3/16/16
|ENJOY!
|3/16/16
|Thank you!
|3/17/16
|Sad!
|3/18/16
|Disgraceful!
|3/20/16
|Enjoy!
|3/20/16
|SAD!
|3/20/16
|Wrong!
|3/22/16
|No way!
|3/24/16
|So sad!
|3/26/16
|Illegals out!
|3/27/16
|Enjoy!
|3/27/16
|JOBS!
|3/27/16
|No more!
|3/29/16
|Not nice!
|3/30/16
|Great!
|4/1/16
|Try again!
|4/3/16
|Enjoy!
|4/3/16
|Great going!
|4/6/16
|Pure fiction!
|4/9/16
|Wow!
|4/9/16
|Very sad!
|4/10/16
|Bad system!
|4/11/16
|Enjoy!
|4/11/16
|Thank you!
|4/11/16
|Very exciting!
|4/15/16
|Thank you!
|4/16/16
|Fantastic!
|4/19/16
|ENJOY!
|4/23/16
|Amazing job!
|4/24/16
|Becoming irrelevant!
|4/24/16
|DESPERATION!
|4/24/16
|Sad!
|4/25/16
|Shows weakness!
|4/26/16
|Very dumb!
|4/28/16
|Enjoy!
|4/30/16
|Great job!
|5/2/16
|Enjoy!
|5/3/16
|Sad!
|5/4/16
|Enjoy!
|5/4/16
|Enjoy!
|5/8/16
|Enjoy!
|5/8/16
|Enjoy!
|5/8/16
|Bad!
|5/8/16
|ENJOY!
|5/9/16
|Enjoy!
|5/10/16
|Exactly opposite!
|5/15/16
|A joke!
|5/15/16
|Thank you!
|5/15/16
|Thank you!
|5/15/16
|DISHONEST!
|5/16/16
|history!
|5/17/16
|System rigged!
|5/17/16
|ENJOY!
|5/17/16
|Great!
|5/20/16
|ISIS LAUGHS!
|5/20/16
|No way!
|5/20/16
|Very sad!
|5/21/16
|Turning off!
|5/21/16
|Wrong!
|5/23/16
|Enjoy!
|5/23/16
|Nice!
|5/25/16
|Total hypocrite!
|5/26/16
|Run Marco!
|5/27/16
|ENJOY!
|5/27/16
|Greatly appreciated!
|5/28/16
|Very dishonest!
|5/29/16
|Great spirit!
|5/30/16
|Nice!
|5/31/16
|Watch!
|5/31/16
|Enjoy!
|6/1/16
|Many missing!
|6/2/16
|THANK YOU!
|6/3/16
|Bombshell!
|6/3/16
|Not honest!
|6/5/16
|Change!
|6/8/16
|Thanks!
|6/8/16
|Thank you!
|6/9/16
|Obama plus!
|6/10/16
|Nice!
|6/11/16
|Very racist!
|6/12/16
|Shame!
|6/14/16
|AMERICA FIRST!
|6/23/16
|night!
|6/24/16
|No games!
|6/26/16
|Disgraceful!
|6/29/16
|Not capable!
|6/29/16
|Enjoy!
|6/30/16
|Done deal!
|6/30/16
|Enjoy!
|7/1/16
|Amazing crowd!
|7/5/16
|Enjoy!
|7/5/16
|Enjoy!
|7/6/16
|BAD JUDGEMENT!
|7/6/16
|Not fit!
|7/12/16
|Not good!
|7/12/16
|Enjoy!
|7/13/16
|Sad!!
|7/16/16
|GREAT JOB!
|7/19/16
|Very exciting!
|7/19/16
|AMERICA FIRST!
|7/20/16
|Jobs!
|7/20/16
|Great speech!
|7/23/16
|Job killer!
|7/24/16
|SAD!
|7/24/16
|Thank you!
|7/25/16
|a joke!
|7/26/16
|Crazy!
|7/26/16
|Highly overrated!
|7/27/16
|America 1st!
|7/27/16
|Get tough!
|7/27/16
|NO!
|7/29/16
|pick!
|7/29/16
|Unacceptable!
|7/30/16
|Big crowds!
|7/30/16
|END!
|7/30/16
|Thank you!
|8/1/16
|Get smart!
|8/3/16
|Scandal!
|8/6/16
|Very dangerous!
|8/7/16
|Very dishonest!
|8/8/16
|Enjoy!
|8/9/16
|a mess!
|8/11/16
|Enjoy!
|8/12/16
|They can’t!
|8/12/16
|Enjoy!
|8/13/16
|Very dishonest!
|8/14/16
|Sad!
|8/18/16
|BREXIT!
|8/19/16
|Sleeping!!!!!
|8/20/16
|Enjoy!
|8/21/16
|Irrelevant!
|8/22/16
|Two clowns!
|8/22/16
|ENJOY!
|8/23/16
|LIE!
|8/25/16
|Wow!
|8/26/16
|Apologize!
|8/26/16
|#Enjoy!
|8/30/16
|Watch Wednesday!
|9/1/16
|Enjoy!
|9/4/16
|Sad!
|9/6/16
|Terrible!
|9/6/16
|Enjoy!
|9/8/16
|Nice!
|9/9/16
|A joke!
|9/9/16
|Funny!
|9/10/16
|Irrelevant dope!
|9/12/16
|Enjoy!
|9/14/16
|Enjoy!
|9/15/16
|Enjoy!
|9/15/16
|Enjoy!
|9/15/16
|Enjoy!
|9/17/16
|Maybe not!
|9/19/16
|Enjoy!
|9/21/16
|Enjoy!
|9/25/16
|riots!
|9/27/16
|Thank you!
|9/27/16
|NICE!
|9/27/16
|Enjoy!
|9/27/16
|Nice!
|9/28/16
|Enjoy!
|10/4/16
|Enjoy!
|10/10/16
|Very exciting!
|10/12/16
|Rigged system!
|10/13/16
|WATCH!
|10/13/16
|Tune in!
|10/15/16
|FIX!
|10/17/16
|So naive!
|10/17/16
|Enjoy!
|10/27/16
|Enjoy!
|11/1/16
|Bad judgement!
|11/1/16
|RIGGED!
|11/2/16
|Rigged system!
|11/8/16
|Very exciting!
|11/8/16
|GO FLORIDA!
|11/10/16
|Very unfair!
|11/13/16
|Very nice!
|11/13/16
|Very nice!
|11/13/16
|Enjoy!
|11/19/16
|Too bad!
|11/19/16
|Apologize!
|11/20/16
|Good news!
|11/29/16
|Stay safe!
|12/1/16
|Stay safe!
|12/2/16
|Thank you!
|12/2/16
|No more!
|12/4/16
|Enjoy!
|12/6/16
|Cancel order!
|12/7/16
|Enjoy!
|12/11/16
|ENJOY!
|12/11/16
|Stay tuned!
|12/11/16
|Enjoy!
|12/12/16
|Scam!
|12/12/16
|Busy times!
|12/23/16
|Wrong answer!
|12/23/16
|So true!
|12/24/16
|Dishonest!
|12/26/16
|So sad!
|12/27/16
|Thanks Donald!
|12/31/16
|Love!
|1/11/17
|Very unfair!
|1/11/17
|THANKS!
|1/14/17
|Sad!
|1/14/17
|Have fun!
|1/15/17
|WIN!
|1/18/17
|Little credibility!
|1/18/17
|Thanks Alabama!
|1/19/17
|Enjoy!
|1/22/17
|WIN!
|1/25/17
|Enjoy!
|1/26/17
|Terrible!
|1/26/17
|Enjoy!
|1/28/17
|FAKE NEWS!
|1/29/17
|Enjoy!
|1/31/17
|doesn’t work!
|2/3/17
|Not me!
|2/3/17
|Very nice!
|2/4/17
|Enjoy!
|2/5/17
|Bad!
|2/5/17
|Wow!
|2/8/17
|Politics!
|2/8/17
|Terrible!
|2/9/17
|FAKE NEWS!