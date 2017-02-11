US president Donald Trump likes to tweet in a particular way: He makes a statement in the first sentence, and ends with a bold exclamation in a word or two. Very consistent!

Just this morning, he crafted a tweet in that Trumpian format:

Our legal system is broken! "77% of refugees allowed into U.S. since travel reprieve hail from seven suspect countries." (WT) SO DANGEROUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017

To create the visualization above, we collected each tweet that Trump has posted in that format since February of last year, and counted which exclamations he uses the most. We found 244 tweets in that time frame that ended with one- and two-word exclamations, and 138 of those exclamations were unique. The one Trump used the most was “enjoy!” which is often how he ends tweets in which he announces that he’ll later be on television.

Here’s a list of all of the one- and two-word exclamations that ended President Trump’s tweets in the past year: