Tinder data shows once again that Indian men prefer good looks over anything else

Itika Sharma Punit
Indian women looking for love notice personality first but when it comes to Indian men, it’s appearances that matter the most.

A sense of humour and intelligence are among the top qualities that Indian women look for in a man, according to a recent survey of 15,000 users by the dating app Tinder.

“Both men and women are seeking partners who are worldly and open-minded,” Taru Kapoor, Tinder’s India head, said in a statement. But for men, the list begins with good looks.

Foreign and local online dating services, such as Tinder, OkCupid, Floh, and Sirf Coffee, have become popular in India over the last few years, changing an otherwise conservative dating culture in both big cities and small towns. Tinder, one of the leading dating apps in the world, now records an average of 14 million swipes a day in India, the company said, compared with 7.5 million in September 2015.

And if there’s one thing both men and women in India share a preference for, it’s casual first dates.

