The international art world has its own version of the Oscars. Here are this year’s winners

Anne Quito
Bosch in Madrid (EPA/Juan Carlos Hidalgo)
Anne Quito

In this season of glittery awards shows, the art world has its own version of the Oscars.

While the Global Fine Arts Awards (GFAA) gala is a far cry from paparazzi-magnet Hollywood award shows—no pop stars, no crazy fashion, no statuettes—there was plenty of genius to celebrate during the Feb 11 affair at the National Arts Club in New York City. As GFAA’s founder Judy Holm explained, “This is about honoring the best productions—like the ‘films of the year’.”

Like big production crews in Hollywood, ambitious art exhibitions also involve a global cast of curators, historians, designers, handlers, insurers, publicity experts, funders and lawyers. The star of the night was 15th century Dutch artist Hieronymus Bosch, whose exhibitions in the Netherlands and Spain shared the prize for best Renaissance show and the GFAA’s version of the People’s Choice Award.

“Ten years ago, the exhibition seemed impossible,” said Charles de Mooij, director of the Het Noordbrabants Museum whose acceptance speech outlined the herculean effort that went into the retrospective. The small museum in Bosch’s hometown made news last year when it managed to reunite many of Bosch’s surviving work for a blockbuster exhibition attended by over 422,000 visitors.

Visitors look at the painting 'De Hooiwagen' (The Haywain Triptych)by Dutch Renaissance artist Jheronimus Bosch (or Hieronymus, or Jeroen Bosch) during the press preview of the exhibition 'Hieronymus Bosch - Visions of a Genius' at the Noordbrabants Museum in Den Bosch, The Netherlands, 11 February 2016. The exhibition runs from 13 February till 08 May. EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL
Bosch comes home. (EPA/Koen Van Weel)

Some 40 volunteer academics, researchers, curators and patrons helped shape this year’s GFAA program. The judging panel includes James M. Bradburne, director of the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence, historian Barbara Aust-Wegemund and Dean Phelus of the American Alliance of Museums. Nominees are judged against four criteria: exhibition design, public appeal, historical significance and education value.

Having visited some 300 art exhibitions last year, Holm says she hopes the awards will expand the usual roster of destinations for art lovers. While famous museums such as New York City’s Met and Los Angeles’s J. Paul Getty each received two awards, 60% of the nominated exhibitions come from smaller art institutions. Over 25% highlight the work of female artists.

Of the 78 finalists from 22 countries, here are the best curated art exhibits and installations of 2016:

Best Contemporary / Post-War – solo artists
Rauschenberg in China, Ullens Center for Contemporary Art (UCCA), Beijing, China

Best Contemporary / Post-War – group or theme
Revolution in the Making: Abstract Sculpture by Women, 1947–2016 , Hauser Wirth Schimmel Gallery, Los Angeles, US

epa05366590 Visitors are reflected in the artworks displayed during the retrospective exhibition titled 'Rauschenberg in China' at the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art (UCCA) in Beijing, China, 15 June 2016. The artwork 'The 1/4 Mile' or '2 Furlong Piece', stretching over 300 meters and made up of 190 parts was created over a 17-year-period from 1981 to 1998 and it is a major part of the exhibition shown to Chinese audiences after the US artist's death eight years ago. The exhibition runs in Beijing from 12 June to 21 August. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG
“Rauschenberg in China” at the the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art Beijing (EPA/How Hwee Young)

Best Impressionist / Modern – solo artist
Degas: A New Vision, National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne, Australia and Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Houston, US

Best Impressionist / Modern – group or theme (tie)
The Lost Symphony: Whistler and the Perfection of Art, Smithsonian’s Freer and Sackler Galleries, Washington DC, US
Jewel City: Art from San Francisco’s Panama-Pacific International Exposition, de Young Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, San Francisco, US

"The Lost Symphony: Whistler and the Perfection of Art" at the Smithsonian's Freer/Sackler Gallery in Washington, DC
“The Lost Symphony: Whistler and the Perfection of Art” at the Smithsonian’s Freer/Sackler Gallery in Washington, DC (John Tsantes, Smithsonian Freer / Sackler)

Best Renaissance, Baroque, Old Masters, Dynasties – solo artist
Jheronimus Bosch – Visions of a Genius, Het Noordbrabants Museum, Den Bosch, Netherlands and Jheronimus Bosch. The 5th Centenary Exhibition, Museo del Prado, Madrid, Spain

Best Renaissance, Baroque, Old Masters, Dynasties – group or theme
Traversing the Globe through Illuminated Manuscripts, The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles, US

Best Ancient Art
Pergamon and the Hellenistic Kingdoms of the Ancient World, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, US

epa05601747 YEARENDER 2016 JUNE A general view showing people walking the 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude on Lake Iseo during the opening of the art work near Sulzano, northern Italy, 18 June 2016. The visitors experienced the three-kilometer-long walkway connecting the two towns Sulzano and Monte Isola with their bright orange covers until 03 July. EPA/FILIPPO VENEZIA
Christo’s “Floating Piers” (EPA/Filippo Venezia)

Best Public Art
Christo and Jeanne-Claude: The Floating Piers, Lake Iseo, Lake Iseo, Italy

Best Design
Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, US

A wedding gown train by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel's 2015 Patrimoine Collection is displayed as part of the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, May 2, 2016. The exhibit opens May 5 and runs through Aug. 14. (AP Photo/Jocelyn Noveck)
Metropolitan Museum’s “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” (AP Photo/Jocelyn Noveck)

Best Photography
Robert Mapplethorpe: The Perfect Medium, Los Angeles County Museum of Art and The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles, US

Best Fringe / Alternative
Susan Philipsz: War Damaged Musical Instruments, Tate Britain, London, England

Youniversal Award (Most popular exhibition, selected through through an open public poll)
Jheronimus Bosch – Visions of a Genius, Het Noordbrabants Museum, Den Bosch, Netherlands and Jheronimus Bosch. The 5th Centenary Exhibition, Museo del Prado, Madrid, Spain

Now on its fourth year, GFAA is the art world’s only international survey of best curated exhibitions, says Holm who is a 25-year veteran of the arts and culture PR industry. She blames the joyous but uncoordinated array of channels—museums, galleries, auction houses, fairs, biennales—that has stymied previous attempts at a global awards program for the entire international art industry.

While trade publications like venerable Apollo (the world’s oldest visual arts magazine) have their own annual awards (Apollo crowned Noordbrabants’s Bosch exhibition as exhibition of the year); Art & Auction and ArtReview publish a yearly “Power 100” issue, magazines typically don’t have time for the independent, committee-based vetting process that GFAA follows.

Time or budget-strapped art enthusiasts can check out GFAA’s archive of one-minute montages summarizing the best exhibitions of the last three years.

