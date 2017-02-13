Apple shares just closed at their highest price ever

The most valuable US public company in the world surpassed its all-time top closing share price, closing at $133.29 today (Feb. 13). It just edged out its previous high, $133, from February 2, 2015.

Apple’s shares popped Feb. 1 after the company’s bumper earnings report the previous day. Share prices have risen more than 10% since then, and over $60 billion has been added to Apple’s market capitalization, which now sits at nearly $698 billion. Shares were sent soaring when Apple reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, selling a record 78.3 million iPhones, breaking a run of quarterly declines in revenue and iPhone sales.

Apple hasn’t, however, bested its absolute highest share price: The company previously hit its intraday trading peak on April 18, 2015, trading briefly at $134.54. There’s a chance that figure could be topped in the coming days, if investors believe in the company’s prospects for 2017, including the possibility of a curved, all-glass, wirelessly charging iPhone.