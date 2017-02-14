Russians can send a romantic voicemail from Vladimir Putin to their loved ones today

Nothing says “I love you” like a robotic voicemail from the president of Russia.

On Valentine’s Day, Russians can send their lovers an audio message purportedly in the voice of Vladimir Putin, for the cost of 134 rubles ($2.30). The 53-second voicemail, which you can listen to here, does sound quite like the president, though the jerky intonation suggests it’s likely been stitched together or it’s the work of an impersonator.

In the message, “Putin” says:

Здравствуйте! Это Владимир Путин. Поздравляю Вас с днем святого Валентина! Этот праздник стал полноценным среди российских граждан, особенно среди молодых и романтичных. Этот день – прекрасный повод дарить знаки внимания, признаваться в любви, в добром расположении, а может быть повод помириться поссорившимся, или просто вызвать улыбку. Считаю это доброй традицией – дарить в этот день радость близким людям, друзьям, коллегам. Желаю вам и всем влюбленным нашей страны, чтобы нежность и добро, которые вы дарите в этот день своим половинкам и друзьям, никогда не иссякли, пусть ваша жизнь будет по-настоящему счастливой! Любите и будьте любимыми!

Which translates approximately (Russian readers, please let us know how we did) to this:

Hello! This is Vladimir Putin. I congratulate you on a Happy Valentine’s Day! This has become a full-fledged holiday among Russian citizens, especially among the young and romantic. This day is a good excuse to give signs of attention, a declaration of love… and a reason to make peace following quarrels, or just to bring a smile. I think this is a good tradition—to give loved ones, friends, and colleagues joy today. I wish everyone from our country tenderness and goodness that will never run out among friends and partners. Let your life be truly happy! Love and be loved!

The service allows texts to be sent to an assortment of countries outside Russia, including Israel, Germany, and the UK, but not the US. Fair warning: The number for the website didn’t work and you may want to think twice about sending your credit-card details to a jokey Russian site.