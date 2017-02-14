The maker of Oreos is hiring for a dream job: chocolate taster

A gym package is not listed as a benefit on the job posting, but applicants should still inquire.

Mondelēz International, the maker of Oreos and Cadbury Eggs, is searching for a chocolate taster. It’s a part-time gig designed to help the company make decisions about the taste of its products. And if the deal weren’t sweet enough, applicants don’t need any prior experience. In fact, they need to meet only five basic requirements to qualify for the position:

Have a passion for candy.

Be honest.

Be eager to try new things.

Friendly.

Be able to speak English.

The job is based in Reading, England, where applicants would report to one of the company’s food labs from 12:15pm to 2:45pm Tuesday through Thursdays.

“Chocolate tasters are key in helping Mondelēz perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world,” the posting reads.