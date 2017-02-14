CAN'T HELP FALLING IN LOVE

These are the most sex-obsessed states in the US (musically speaking)

Written by
Amy X. Wang
In honor of Valentine’s Day, the music streaming service Spotify examined the listening habits of its American user base to tease out which populations are most interested in sex- and love-themed playlists.

Here are the 10 US states most into sex-related music, measured by their interest in the service’s many coy, mood-setting playlists:

  1. Ohio
  2. Michigan
  3. Massachusetts
  4. New Hampshire
  5. Florida
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Kentucky
  8. Louisiana
  9. Indiana
  10. Kansas

Popular sex-related songs included Rihanna’s “Sex With Me,” SoMo’s “Ride,” and Jeremih’s “Birthday Sex.” When it comes to date- and love-themed music, Spotify users largely turn to tracks by Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, and Michael Bublé.

These are artists that frequently sing about sex and love, so those findings are pretty predictable and it’s really only the shallowest of insights into America’s music fan base—Spotify didn’t provide any data to allow us to, um, dig a little deeper into what’s going on in the bedrooms of its listeners.

But the findings do highlight just how deeply Spotify monitors its 100 million users (40 million of whom are paying subscribers). At the least the people of Ohio only had to suffer a Valentine’s Day-themed press release, as opposed to billboard ads featuring their kinkiest choices.

