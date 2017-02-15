A German shepherd won the Westminster dog show for only the second time in 141 years

A German Shepherd named Rumor won the top prize at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City late on Feb. 14.

Despite being one of the most popular breeds in the United States, the German Shepherd has only won the competition’s “best in show” honor once before. Rumor herself came in second in last year’s competition, and initially retired, the Associated Press reported. But following the trend of unexpected victories in sports and politics, even the dog show circuit seemed ripe for an upset.

A few more scenes from the show:

Rumor, a German shepherd, and her handler Kent Boyles after winning the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

A Clumber Spaniel stands before a fan. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

A Golden Retriever during the Sporting Group judging. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

Great Pyrenees compete in the ring. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Vulkano, a bullmastiff, from Buenos Aires, gets a belly rub. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A cocker spaniel shakes its coat before jogging around the ring. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Chuckie, a Pekingese, won the Toy group. (Reuters/Stephanie Keith)

A Bernese Mountain dog eyes a treat as it follows its handler around the ring. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Dalmatians stand in the ring during competition. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

A Bergamasco waits with its handler before competition on Feb. 13. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

A young handler poses her Rhodesian Ridgeback. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

Duffy, a Norwegian Elkhound, won the Hound group. (Reuters/Stephanie Keith)

Aftin, a Miniature Poodle, won the Non-Sporting group. (Reuters/Stephanie Keith)