GOOD DOGS

A German shepherd won the Westminster dog show for only the second time in 141 years

Written by
Johnny Simon
Rumor, winner of Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Rumor, a confirmed winner. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
A German Shepherd named Rumor won the top prize at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City late on Feb. 14.

Despite being one of the most popular breeds in the United States, the German Shepherd has only won the competition’s “best in show” honor once before. Rumor herself came in second in last year’s competition, and initially retired, the Associated Press reported. But following the trend of unexpected victories in sports and politics, even the dog show circuit seemed ripe for an upset.

A few more scenes from the show:

Rumor, a German shepherd, and his Handler Kent Boyles celebrate after winning Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show during the final judging at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 14.
Rumor, a German shepherd, and her handler Kent Boyles after winning the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden. (Reuters/Mike Segar)
A Clumber Spaniel stands before a fan as he waits on the sidelines during judging in the Sporting Group at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City
A Clumber Spaniel stands before a fan. (Reuters/Mike Segar)
Westminster Dog Show Best in Show
A Golden Retriever during the Sporting Group judging. (Reuters/Mike Segar)
Great Pyrenees Westminster Dog Show
Great Pyrenees compete in the ring. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Bullmastiff Westminster Dog Show
Vulkano, a bullmastiff, from Buenos Aires, gets a belly rub. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Cocker Spaniel Westminster Dog Show
A cocker spaniel shakes its coat before jogging around the ring. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Westminster Dog Show Best in Show
Chuckie, a Pekingese, won the Toy group. (Reuters/Stephanie Keith)
Bernese Mountain Dog Westminster Dog Show
A Bernese Mountain dog eyes a treat as it follows its handler around the ring. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Westminster Dog Show Best in Show
Dalmatians stand in the ring during competition. (Reuters/Mike Segar)
Westminster Dog Show Best in Show
A Bergamasco waits with its handler before competition on Feb. 13. (Reuters/Mike Segar)
Westminster Dog Show Best in Show
A young handler poses her Rhodesian Ridgeback. (Reuters/Mike Segar)
Westminster Dog Show Best in Show
Duffy, a Norwegian Elkhound, won the Hound group. (Reuters/Stephanie Keith)
Westminster Dog Show Best in Show
Aftin, a Miniature Poodle, won the Non-Sporting group. (Reuters/Stephanie Keith)
Westminster Dog Show Best in Show
An owner pets her Puli backstage. (Reuters/Stephanie Keith)
