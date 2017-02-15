A German shepherd won the Westminster dog show for only the second time in 141 years

A German Shepherd named Rumor won the top prize at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City late on Feb. 14.
Despite being one of the most popular breeds in the United States, the German Shepherd has only won the competition’s “best in show” honor once before. Rumor herself came in second in last year’s competition, and initially retired, the Associated Press reported. But following the trend of unexpected victories in sports and politics, even the dog show circuit seemed ripe for an upset.
A few more scenes from the show: