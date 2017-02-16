What we know about the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

It’s been a busy week for Pyongyang watchers. On Sunday, North Korea announced a successful land-based test of an intermediate-range missile, which traveled farther than any prior launch, landing in the Sea of Japan. Today, the country celebrated the 75th birthday of Kim Jong-il, father of current leader Kim Jong-un.

In between those two events, a more puzzling one took place: Kim Jong-nam, the chubby elder half-brother of Kim Jong-un thought to be uninvolved with North Korean politics, was murdered on Feb. 15 in a Malaysian airport. The details of and motives behind his death remain unclear. But here’s what we know so far.

What happened?

Reports of Kim Jong-nam’s death first surfaced in local Malaysian media outlets on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 14. It’s not clear how he died specifically. Malaysian newspaper Berta Harian stated that Kim was on his way to board a flight headed to Macau, his primary place of residence, when a woman covered his head in a cloth soaked in an unidentified liquid. South Korean media, however, reported that he was killed by injection with a “poisoned needle.” Malaysian police completed an autopsy on Kim to determine the cause of his death, but have yet to release the results publicly.

On Feb. 15, Malaysian police reported they had detained a woman on suspicion of involvement with Kim’s death. Travel documents state her identity as Doan Thi Huong, a Vietnamese national born in 1998. Surveillance footage captured at the airport shows her wearing a t-shirt bearing the letters “LOL.” Her femme-fatale-meets-K-pop appearance prompted a photograph of her to go viral, and inspired some opportunistic vendors to sell copycat versions of the shirt online.

On Feb. 16, Malaysian police confirmed they had detained a second woman, this one carrying a (possibly fake) passport stating her identity as Siti Aishah, an Indonesian national born in 1992. A third person, believed to be her boyfriend, was later apprehended.

Government sources in the US and South Korea have told media they believe the murder was an assassination carried out on behalf of North Korea, which has yet to publicly confirm or deny any involvement in the incident. But analysts say Kim’s killing resembles assassinations and attempts Pyongyang has conducted over the course of decades.

Why was he killed?

Some experts see Kim’s death as the latest ousting of a potential political rival of Kim Jong-un. Lee Cheol-woo, chairman of the national intelligence committee in South Korea’s parliament, attributed it to Kim Jong-un’s “paranoia.”

Yet “paranoia” isn’t a satisfying explanation. Kim Jong-nam was different from the other men his estranged half-brother had killed or removed from power, primarily because he’d been distant from North Korean politics—and indeed the Korean peninsula itself—for over a decade. While he couldn’t be considered a defector or dissident, neither was he a supporter of the regime.

Regardless, whatever security he felt seems to have eroded after Kim Jong-un took power in 2011. Unnamed sources in Macau told the South China Morning Post that Kim had been sensing his half-brother sought to kill him. Intelligence officials say they suspect the elder Kim wrote to the younger one in 2012 pleading for his life, sensing an assassination was imminent.

It’s possible Kim’s death marks a deliberate attempt by Pyongyang to rattle Beijing. Kim Jong-nam appears to have enjoyed some degree of protection from Chinese authorities—enough to live a life of luxury in Macau, but evidently not enough to prevent an assassination overseas. Some have suggested that China hoped to prop up Kim Jong-nam as a replacement for his brother. Kim Jong-nam’s statements about North Korea suggest his political views were more moderate than those of his brother and father, which might have given Beijing a glimmer of hope that it could usher him into leadership, and ultimately reform the regime with minimal conflict.

It’s also possible that North Korea arranged Kim’s assassination as a punishment for a planned move to the South. Days before the murder, South Korean media ran a story stating that he had planned to defect to South Korea about five years ago, and had even corresponded with president Park Geun-hye before she became head of state. As the onetime presumed successor to Kim Jong-il, defecting to the South—which is technically still at war with the North—would have marked a major blow to Kim Jong-un and the Pyongyang regime.