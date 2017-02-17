LOST GLORY

In photos: What Bengaluru’s water bodies go through when they’re not frothing or catching fire

An idol of Goddess Durga is lifted by a crane for immersion at Ulsoor Lake in Bangalore, India, 24 October 2012. The immersion of idols marks the end of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja which celebrates the killing of a demon king by the goddess.
Holy mess. (EPA/Jagadeesh NV)
The sorry state of Bengaluru’s water bodies makes headlines every few months, usually when the chemical froth from one of its many polluted lakes spills on to the roads, inconveniencing office-goers, or when the effluents burst into flames.

On Feb. 17, this routine got repeated after a massive fire broke out in the middle of Bellandur Lake in south-east Bengaluru.

Firemen struggled for hours to tackle the blaze, The Hindu newspaper said, reporting that the fire originated in the thick layer of hyacinth on the lake’s surface and is likely to have been fuelled by the chemical waste deposits.

“Waste has been dumped in the lake deliberately. Either someone has set it on fire, or the chemicals inside the lake got ignited,” a fire department official reportedly said.

Incidents such as these are now common as the city’s water bodies receive more and more chemical wastes and garbage in. In 2015, the same lake caught fire twice in three days.

Yet, little has been done to solve the problem. Here are some images of Bengaluru’s polluted water bodies:

Dead fish washed up onto the banks of Ulsoor Lake in Bangalore, India, 08 March 2016. Thousands of dead fish washed up onto the banks of a main lake in India's technology hub of Bangalore on 07 March. Residents complained that authorities had failed to repair a barrier to prevent sewage from flowing into Ulsoor Lake, which is located in the heart of the metropolis.
Dead fish in the Ulsoor lake, one of Bengaluru’s largest water bodies, in the heart of the city. (EPA/Jagadeesh NV)
Indian laborers collect dead fish, at Ulsoor Lake in Bangalore, India, 08 March 2016. Thousands of dead fish washed up onto the banks of a main lake in India's technology hub of Bangalore on 07 March. Residents complained that authorities had failed to repair a barrier to prevent sewage from flowing into Ulsoor Lake, which is located in the heart of the metropolis.
Fishermen in the polluted Ulsoor lake. (EPA/Jagadeesh NV)
A picture made available 04 June 2015 shows a general view of the toxic water in Lake Belanduron the outskirts Bangalore, India on 03 June 2015. World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated every year 05 June to raise global awareness of the need to take positive environmental action.
The toxic Bellandur lake, not far from the offices of tech majors like Intel and Accenture. (EPA/JAGADEESG NV)
An Indian labourer works at the site, where hundreds of idols of elephant-headed Hindu God Lord Ganesha were put for immersion during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ulsoor lake, in Bangalore, India, 06 September 2016. Hundreds of Ganesh idols made from plaster and coated with paints containing mercury, cadmium, lead and carbon are immersed in lakes, rivers, ponds and seas. According to environment activists, this is harmful to the environment and creates water pollution.
Ulsoor lake, a day after Ganesh Chaturthi. Hundreds of lord Ganesha idols are immersed here as part of the festival. (EPA/Jagadeesh NV)
Indian devotees attend the immersion of a Lord Durga idol into a lake on the final day of Durga Puja Festival in Bangalore, India, 11 October 2016. The nine-day Hindu festival celebrates the killing of a demon king by the Goddess Durga representing the victory of good over evil and ends with colourful celebrations all over the country. Navratri festival runs from 03 to 11 October.
Goddess Durga’s idol being immersed in a city lake. (EPA/Jagadeesh NV)
Motorists drive over a bridge to cross Bellundur Lake filled with froth from industrial pollution in Bangalore, India, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015.
Motorists crossing the Bellandur lake filled with frothing industrial effluents. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Indian laborers work at the site where hundreds of idols of Lord Durga were immersed into a lake on the final day of Durga Puja Festival in Bangalore, India, 12 October 2016. Hundreds of Ganesh idols made from plaster and coated with paints containing mercury, cadmium, lead and carbon are immersed in lakes, rivers, ponds and seas. According to environment activists, this is harmful to the environment and creates water pollution.
Labourers cleaning a lake after the Durga Puja immersions. (EPA/Jagadeesh NV)
