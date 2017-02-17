All the brands that would feature in the largest food conglomerate merger in history

Two mammoth-sized food companies are toying with the idea of merging—a move that would upend the hierarchy of global consumer brands. If Unilever and Kraft Heinz come to an agreement, it would dethrone Nestlé as the world’s largest food company and bring under one roof hundreds of brands found in supermarkets everywhere.

That’s still a pretty big “if.” Kraft Heinz itself is the product of a $40 billion merger in 2015 orchestrated by 3G Capital Partners and Warren Buffett, the world’s second-richest man. The company’s opening offer to Unilever, worth $143 billion in cash and stock, is of a different order.

“Although there was little incentive for Unilever to accept this initial merger offer, Kraft Heinz and 3G Capital’s willingness to pursue a deal could ultimately encourage Unilever to seek a deal to offload some of its food brands, to which Kraft Heinz would seek to apply aggressive cost reductions,” said Raphael Moreau, a food analyst at Euromonitor.

If Kraft Heinz is able to entice Unilever to join forces, the companies will need approval by competition regulators around the world before such a sprawling mega-merger could go ahead. The sweep of the food and consumer products that would come under one umbrella—many of them recognizable global brands—is truly staggering. Here’s a list—warning, it’s very long:

Kraft Heinz brands

A.1. Sauce

Amoy

Aproten

Athenos

Back to Nature Meals

Bagel Bites

Bakers Chocolate

Bénédicta

BiAglut

Breakstones

Brinta

Capri Sun

Cats Prefer Chef

Classico

Claussen

Cool Whip

Corn Nuts

Country Time

Cracker Barrel Cheese

Crystal Light

Daddies

De Ruijter

Delimex

Food in a Minute

Gevalia

Gezonddrinken

Golden Circle

Good Taste Company

Greenseas

Grey Poupon

Heinz

Honig

HP Sauce

Jack Daniel’s Sauces

Jell-O

Jet-Puffed

Karvan Cévitam

Knudsen

Kool-Aid

Kraft

Lea & Perrins

Lea & Perrins Kitchen

Lunchables

Maxwell House

Mio

Miracle Whip

Mr. Yoshida’s

My Heinz

Nancy’s

Nurture Baby

Nutman

Nutri+Plus

Ore-Ida

Original Juice Co.

Orlando

Oscar Mayer

Philadelphia

Planters

Plasmon

Pudliszki

PurePet

Quero

Roosvicee

Shake N Bake

Smart Ones

Stove Top

Sure-Jell

Tassimo

TGI Fridays

Velveeta

Venz

Wattie’s

Weight Watchers

Werken bij Heinz

Wyler’s

Unilever brands

AIM

Ades

Ala

Altis

Amino

Admodent

Amora

Andrélon

Andy

Annapurna

Arisco

Astra

Aviance

Axe

Baba

Badedas

Baltimor

Bango

Becel

Ben & Jerry’s

Beseda

Best Foods

Bio Tex

Block & White

Blue Band

Bona

Bovril

Breeze

Brilhante

Brooke Bond

3 Roses

Taaza

Taj Mahal

Bru

Brut

Buavita

Bushells

Café Zero

Cajoline

Calvé

Caress

Carte D’Or

Chirat

Choysa

Cif

Citra

Clear

Clinic Plus+

Closeup

Coco

Colman’s

Conimex

Continental

Coral

Cornetto

Country Crock

Cream Silk

Cremissimo

Croma

Crème Bonjour

Cucciolone

Cup a Soup

Cuñataí

Dawn

Deja

Cremosa Delicata

Deli K’at

Delma

Dero

Domestos

Doriana

Dorina

Dove

Drive

Du Darfst

Dusch Das

Effi

Elconomi Handalan

Elais

Elfante

Elle 18

Elmlea

Elephant

Eskinol

Ebra

Fab

Fair & Lovely

Fissan Baby

Fofo

Folicuré

Frigo

Fruco

Fruit D’Or

Fruttare

GB Glace

Gabi

Geisha

Glaxose-D

Glen

Globus

Glysolid

Good Morning

HB

Hamam

Hazeline

Heartbrand

Hellmann’s

Hera

Hertog

Holanda

I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter

Iberia

Impulse

Inmarko

Jif

Joko

Kalina

Kasia

Kibon

Kissan

Klondike

Knorr

Knorrox

Kuner

La Perfecta

La Danesa

Lakemé

Lan-Choo

Laojee

Lavo Matic

Le Sancy

Lever 2000

Ayush

Lifebuoy

Ligeresa

Linera

Lipton

Liril

Lizano

Lusso

Lux

Lyons

LÄTTA

New Magic

Magnum

Maille

Maizena

Malloa

Marmite

Max

Mazola McColin’s

Mentadent

Milda

Mimosin

Mod’s Hair

Mondamin

Monsavon

Míša

Natura’s

Nea Fytini

Neutral

Nevex

Nexxus

Noxzema

OMO

Organics

P/S

PG Tips

Pearl Dust

Pears

Perla

Persil

Pfanni

Pingüino

Planta Fin

Pond’s

Popsicle

Pot Noodle

Prodent

Proderm

Pummaro

Pureit

Puro

Pyshka

Q-tips

Radiante

Rafhan

Rama

Rexona

Ri-K

Rin

Rinso

Robertsons

Robijn

Saga

Sana

Sanella

SariWangi

Savo

Savora

Selecta

Signal

Simple

Skip

Sol

Solero

Solo

St. Ives

Stork

Suave

Sun

Sunil

Sunlight

Sunsilk

Super Fresco

Super Pell

Surf

Szavo

TIGI

Thea

Tortex

Tulipán

Té Club

Tío Rico

Ultrex

Unilever Food Solutions

Unox

VO5

Vaseline

Via

Viennetta

Viso

Viss

Vitam

Vivere

Vixal

Wall’s

Wheel

Williams

Wipol

Wonderlight

Xtra

Zeeuws Meisje

Zendium

Zhonghua

Zwan

Zwitsal

With additional reporting by Jason Karaian