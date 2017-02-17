All the brands that would feature in the largest food conglomerate merger in history

Two mammoth-sized food companies are toying with the idea of merging—a move that would upend the hierarchy of global consumer brands. If Unilever and Kraft Heinz come to an agreement, it would dethrone Nestlé as the world’s largest food company and bring under one roof hundreds of brands found in supermarkets everywhere.
That’s still a pretty big “if.” Kraft Heinz itself is the product of a $40 billion merger in 2015 orchestrated by 3G Capital Partners and Warren Buffett, the world’s second-richest man. The company’s opening offer to Unilever, worth $143 billion in cash and stock, is of a different order.
“Although there was little incentive for Unilever to accept this initial merger offer, Kraft Heinz and 3G Capital’s willingness to pursue a deal could ultimately encourage Unilever to seek a deal to offload some of its food brands, to which Kraft Heinz would seek to apply aggressive cost reductions,” said Raphael Moreau, a food analyst at Euromonitor.
If Kraft Heinz is able to entice Unilever to join forces, the companies will need approval by competition regulators around the world before such a sprawling mega-merger could go ahead. The sweep of the food and consumer products that would come under one umbrella—many of them recognizable global brands—is truly staggering. Here’s a list—warning, it’s very long:
Kraft Heinz brands
- A.1. Sauce
- Amoy
- Aproten
- Athenos
- Back to Nature Meals
- Bagel Bites
- Bakers Chocolate
- Bénédicta
- BiAglut
- Breakstones
- Brinta
- Capri Sun
- Cats Prefer Chef
- Classico
- Claussen
- Cool Whip
- Corn Nuts
- Country Time
- Cracker Barrel Cheese
- Crystal Light
- Daddies
- De Ruijter
- Delimex
- Food in a Minute
- Gevalia
- Gezonddrinken
- Golden Circle
- Good Taste Company
- Greenseas
- Grey Poupon
- Heinz
- Honig
- HP Sauce
- Jack Daniel’s Sauces
- Jell-O
- Jet-Puffed
- Karvan Cévitam
- Knudsen
- Kool-Aid
- Kraft
- Lea & Perrins
- Lea & Perrins Kitchen
- Lunchables
- Maxwell House
- Mio
- Miracle Whip
- Mr. Yoshida’s
- My Heinz
- Nancy’s
- Nurture Baby
- Nutman
- Nutri+Plus
- Ore-Ida
- Original Juice Co.
- Orlando
- Oscar Mayer
- Philadelphia
- Planters
- Plasmon
- Pudliszki
- PurePet
- Quero
- Roosvicee
- Shake N Bake
- Smart Ones
- Stove Top
- Sure-Jell
- Tassimo
- TGI Fridays
- Velveeta
- Venz
- Wattie’s
- Weight Watchers
- Werken bij Heinz
- Wyler’s
Unilever brands
- AIM
- Ades
- Ala
- Altis
- Amino
- Admodent
- Amora
- Andrélon
- Andy
- Annapurna
- Arisco
- Astra
- Aviance
- Axe
- Baba
- Badedas
- Baltimor
- Bango
- Becel
- Ben & Jerry’s
- Beseda
- Best Foods
- Bio Tex
- Block & White
- Blue Band
- Bona
- Bovril
- Breeze
- Brilhante
- Brooke Bond
- 3 Roses
- Taaza
- Taj Mahal
- Bru
- Brut
- Buavita
- Bushells
- Café Zero
- Cajoline
- Calvé
- Caress
- Carte D’Or
- Chirat
- Choysa
- Cif
- Citra
- Clear
- Clinic Plus+
- Closeup
- Coco
- Colman’s
- Conimex
- Continental
- Coral
- Cornetto
- Country Crock
- Cream Silk
- Cremissimo
- Croma
- Crème Bonjour
- Cucciolone
- Cup a Soup
- Cuñataí
- Dawn
- Deja
- Cremosa Delicata
- Deli K’at
- Delma
- Dero
- Domestos
- Doriana
- Dorina
- Dove
- Drive
- Du Darfst
- Dusch Das
- Effi
- Elconomi Handalan
- Elais
- Elfante
- Elle 18
- Elmlea
- Elephant
- Eskinol
- Ebra
- Fab
- Fair & Lovely
- Fissan Baby
- Fofo
- Folicuré
- Frigo
- Fruco
- Fruit D’Or
- Fruttare
- GB Glace
- Gabi
- Geisha
- Glaxose-D
- Glen
- Globus
- Glysolid
- Good Morning
- HB
- Hamam
- Hazeline
- Heartbrand
- Hellmann’s
- Hera
- Hertog
- Holanda
- I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter
- Iberia
- Impulse
- Inmarko
- Jif
- Joko
- Kalina
- Kasia
- Kibon
- Kissan
- Klondike
- Knorr
- Knorrox
- Kuner
- La Perfecta
- La Danesa
- Lakemé
- Lan-Choo
- Laojee
- Lavo Matic
- Le Sancy
- Lever 2000
- Ayush
- Lifebuoy
- Ligeresa
- Linera
- Lipton
- Liril
- Lizano
- Lusso
- Lux
- Lyons
- LÄTTA
- New Magic
- Magnum
- Maille
- Maizena
- Malloa
- Marmite
- Max
- Mazola McColin’s
- Mentadent
- Milda
- Mimosin
- Mod’s Hair
- Mondamin
- Monsavon
- Míša
- Natura’s
- Nea Fytini
- Neutral
- Nevex
- Nexxus
- Noxzema
- OMO
- Organics
- P/S
- PG Tips
- Pearl Dust
- Pears
- Perla
- Persil
- Pfanni
- Pingüino
- Planta Fin
- Pond’s
- Popsicle
- Pot Noodle
- Prodent
- Proderm
- Pummaro
- Pureit
- Puro
- Pyshka
- Q-tips
- Radiante
- Rafhan
- Rama
- Rexona
- Ri-K
- Rin
- Rinso
- Robertsons
- Robijn
- Saga
- Sana
- Sanella
- SariWangi
- Savo
- Savora
- Selecta
- Signal
- Simple
- Skip
- Sol
- Solero
- Solo
- St. Ives
- Stork
- Suave
- Sun
- Sunil
- Sunlight
- Sunsilk
- Super Fresco
- Super Pell
- Surf
- Szavo
- TIGI
- Thea
- Tortex
- Tulipán
- Té Club
- Tío Rico
- Ultrex
- Unilever Food Solutions
- Unox
- VO5
- Vaseline
- Via
- Viennetta
- Viso
- Viss
- Vitam
- Vivere
- Vixal
- Wall’s
- Wheel
- Williams
- Wipol
- Wonderlight
- Xtra
- Zeeuws Meisje
- Zendium
- Zhonghua
- Zwan
- Zwitsal
With additional reporting by Jason Karaian