Libraries and museums team up for bold political statement: Facts are real

Some things are verifiably true. In honor of these things—traditionally known as “facts”—museums, libraries, and other cultural organizations are taking to social media today to share tidbits and truths under the hashtag #DayOfFacts.

In normal times, a hashtag like this would be little more than a collection of trivia. But these aren’t normal times. While #DayOfFacts professes to be nonpartisan, it’s an acknowledgement that faith in objective, verifiable truths is, incredibly, a political statement in America today.

Given the new reality, organizers asked institutions to consider the risks before participating. “We cannot promise that every participating institution will be free from any backlash, particularly if you receive grants or funding from U.S. federal sources,” the website reads. “If you are a federal employee, please be careful about participating while ‘on the clock’ as it may result in retaliation.”

Again, “participating” just means tweeting a scientific or historic fact.

Here’s a selection of tweets librarians and educators put themselves on the line to share.

In 1793, Thomas Paine suggested an apt punishment for Louis XVI: exile to US, where he could learn democracy. #DayofFacts #FrenchRevolution pic.twitter.com/svLqySCHFP — Newberry Library (@NewberryLibrary) February 17, 2017

Local tide gauges show 10" sea level rise in RI since 1930, expected rise of 3' in 50 years #historyabovewater #dayoffacts — Newport Restoration (@NPTRestoration) February 17, 2017

Many of these sites were home to over 140 enslaved people who powered the agricultural & industrial enterprises at Monticello #DayofFacts — Monticello (@TJMonticello) February 17, 2017

The first Jews in Philly arrived in the 1730s, settling in one of colonial America's most ethnically, religiously diverse cities #DayofFacts pic.twitter.com/tLZJUJybkG — AmericanJewishMuseum (@NMAJH) February 17, 2017

Chimpanzees are humans' closest living relatives. They share 99% of their DNA with us. #DayofFacts ℹ️️ https://t.co/tXre72ynZT pic.twitter.com/id73eqGxiU — CleMuseumNatHistory (@goCMNH) February 17, 2017

Under the definition “first to immigrate here”, 8 signers of the Declaration of Independence were 1st generation immigrants. #DayOfFacts — Schuyler Mansion (@SchuylerMansion) February 17, 2017

Artist Willem de Kooning was an illegal immigrant. Find out about art by immigrants in our collection: https://t.co/qza7tQ6xHS. #dayoffacts pic.twitter.com/PaSeZKFheB — Georgia MuseumofArt (@GMOA) February 17, 2017