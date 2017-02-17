Since Disney announced last month that the next Star Wars film would be called The Last Jedi, fans and grammarians (and our own Mike Murphy) have pondered what the movie title might mean. “Jedi” is both singular and plural—at least in English.

However, the film’s foreign titles, which were revealed online today, offer the answer.

Disney announced what the film would be called via its official Twitter accounts for several foreign markets, including France, Germany, Spain, Brazil, and Italy—where their languages do not allow for an article that is both singular and plural.

Star Wars: Os Últimos Jedi, em dezembro nos cinemas! pic.twitter.com/wSpdR0ALmG — Star Wars Brasil (@StarWarsBR) February 17, 2017

Gli Ultimi Jedi, dicembre 2017 al cinema. pic.twitter.com/t0AuvTrmSK — Star Wars Italia (@StarWarsIT) February 17, 2017

In German, for example, the “letzten” is incontrovertibly a choice to make it plural. Interestingly, if it were “Die Lezte Jedi,” then it would be the last (feminine singular) Jedi—step forward, Rey!

Get ready to find out who the last Jedi really are when the eighth film in the Skywalker saga is released in December.

