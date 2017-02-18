BREAKING BARRIERS

To protest Trump, Mexicans locked arms to form a friendly human wall along the US border

Citizens and Mexican legislators participate in a protest against US President Donald J. Trump's wall plans at the border with El Paso, Texas, USA, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, 17 February 2017.
A different kind of wall. (EPA/Alejandro Bringas)
Mexico built its own wall along the border with the US yesterday, but it wasn’t meant as a barrier—hundreds of people, including some legislators, gathered along the Rio Grande river in Ciudad Juárez to form a friendly human wall, waving at their neighbors across the border in El Paso, Texas.

With colorful flags and big smiles, participants wanted to show that “a friendly, human wall meant to join the two cities was better than a wall of steel or concrete to divide them,” according to the Associated Press.

US president Donald Trump committed during his campaign to build a wall along the border with Mexico. One his first actions after inauguration last month was to sign an executive order calling for “all appropriate steps to immediately plan, design, and construct a physical wall along the southern border.”

(EPA/Alejandro Bringas)
Mexico US Border
(AP Photo/Christian Torres)
A flower sits on a guard rail as people form a symbolic human wall along the Rio Grande, which marks the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Responding to plans by President Donald Trump to build a wall along the length of the U.S.-Mexico border, more than a thousand people lined the Mexican bank of the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez Friday, holding hands and carrying flowers.
(AP Photo/Christian Torres)
People wave colored flags reading "Peace" as they form a symbolic human wall along the Rio Grande, which marks the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Responding to plans by President Donald Trump to build a wall along the length of the U.S.-Mexico border, more than a thousand people lined the Mexican bank of the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez Friday, holding hands and carrying flowers.
(AP Photo/Christian Torres)

