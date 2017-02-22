Shawn “Jay Z” Carter once said success is defined by “your way, your terms.” The rapper grew up understanding the value of budgets and the need for funding to start a business, whether it was a barbershop in Brooklyn or, more recently, the Uber of private jets.

Jay Z now plans to launch a venture capital fund with business partner and Roc Nation president Jay Brown, reports Axios business editor Dan Primack thanks to a tip from unnamed sources. Primack reported yesterday that Jay Z and Brown are also seeking a full-time investment partner and have partnered with San Francisco-based VC firm Sherpa Capital, which has invested in Uber and Airbnb. They haven’t set a target for the size of the fund.

No one involved has spoken publicly on the issue. The focus is said to be on seed-stage tech opportunities, “with this really being the institutionalization of Jay Z and Jay Brown’s previous angel investing activities,” such as Uber, JetStarter and Tidal, according to Axios. I’m not a businessman. I’m a business, man.

Earlier this year, Jay Z sold a third of Tidal to US wireless carrier Sprint for $200 million, valuing the music streaming service at $600 million—more than 10 times what Jay Z paid for the company. Here are just a few of Jay Z’s other entrepreneurial efforts:

Primack tweeted that Jay Z’s move could signal a saturated market for venture capitalists.

.@s_c_ launching VC fund may be peak VC, but… he made very smart bet on Uber (& tried to invest more $ than @travisk would let him) — Dan Primack (@danprimack) February 21, 2017

Perhaps the millionaire, who became the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame today, felt inspired by his friend and fan Kobe Bryant’s $100 million venture capital fund. Jay Z’s verse in a 2016 Pusha T song shows he’s no stranger to the hustle.