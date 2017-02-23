Trump sidekicks Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus tried to stage a love-in, but their awkward body language betrayed them

The top two aides to US president Donald Trump have been trying to show the world that, despite reports about their “war for the White House,” they’re actually really, really good buddies.

Chief of staff Reince Priebus and senior advisor Steve Bannon made the latest stop on their friendship tour today at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Priebus called Bannon “my dear friend.” They talked about how they “share an office suite together,” only to have moderator Matt Schlapp reveal that this just means their offices “are very close to each other.”

Trump surrogate Newt Gingrich stepped in on Twitter in case anyone had missed the subtlety of the message.

Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon were great at CPAC. Remarkably effective joint presentation. So positive will confuse news media. Good job! — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 23, 2017

The charade, however, could stretch only so far. When Bannon attempted to a fraternal pat on Priebus’ knee, the dapper and normally composed chief of staff seemed to react with palpable revulsion: