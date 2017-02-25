These bees successfully taught their friends to play bee soccer 99% of the time

Not all athletes are born human.

In a study published in Science today (Feb. 24), researchers at Queen Mary University of London showed that bumble bees might have what it takes to get in the game—the game here being a peculiar version of soccer, where the insects win sugary rewards by pulling a ball backwards into a “goal.” Not only did the scientists manage to teach the bees how to play, but they actually got bees to learn the game and teach it other bees.

Bees are generally thought of as some of the most intelligent insects, thanks to their complex colonies and behavioral patterns. But watch the video to learn why researchers are particularly impressed by their performance in this arena.