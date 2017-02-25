Warren Buffett’s letter to Berkshire Hathaway investors explains how to use fear to your benefit

Warren Buffett released his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders (pdf) today. The 29-page document was full of investment advice and details on the conglomerate’s performance. The billionaire investor—behind Geico, Kraft Heinz, and a slew of other brands—saluted the US’s “miraculous” achievements, including its “economic dynamism” and “tide of talented and ambitious immigrants,” in the scrawling missive.

Buffett also recognized that trying times are inevitable—even when the US stock market is experiencing tremendous growth. (He referenced the performance of the Dow-Jones Industrial average, which rose 72% during the century to 19,763 (paywall) by the end of 2016.) And he counseled investors on how to use fear to their advantage: