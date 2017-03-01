An Indian community that sends the most workers and students to the US now fears America

Srinivas Kuchibhotla was barely two weeks away from celebrating his 33rd birthday when tragedy struck.

An aviation engineer with GPS maker Garmin, Kuchibhotla and his friend Alok Madasani were having beer at a bar in Olathe, Kansas, when they were attacked by 51-year-old Adam Purinton. A White House spokesperson on Feb. 28 said the incident appeared to be “an act of racially motivated hatred” and went on to condemn it.

Kuchibhotla was the second native Telugu speaker to be shot dead in a month in the US, news agency IANS reported. On Feb. 10, Vamshi Reddy Mamidala was killed in Milpitas, California, in the garage of his apartment building. The 27-year-old died when the assailant opened fire while fleeing after robbing a woman.

These recent murders have shocked the three-million-strong Indian diaspora, particularly the 250,000 Telugu speakers (2015), in the US.

Twelve Telugus were killed in the past three years alone. The community to which Kuchibhotla and Mamidala belonged has been sending a large number of students from India to the US for nearly three decades, but is now a worried lot.

“Unfortunately, there is no magic formula to prevent (these attacks),” Parmesh Bheemreddy, president-elect of the American Telugu Association (ATA) in the US, told Quartz. “I doubt we can prevent (such attacks), but we should try not to expose ourselves to those circumstances where we will be vulnerable.”

From AP to US

Telugu is a language spoken in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states, till 2014 a single unit along the eastern coast of peninsular India. A classical language, Telugu speakers account for 7% of India’s 1.25 billion population.

Kuchibhotla’s family is from Machilipatnam, a coastal town in Andhra Pradesh. After studying engineering at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University in Hyderabad, Kuchibhotla moved to the US in 2005 to pursue his masters degree at the University of Texas.

Relatives grieve around the body of Srinivas Kuchibhotla at his residence in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Feb.28, 2017. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Perhaps, his decision followed years of social conditioning in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana that encourages youngsters to chase the American dream.

Between 2008 and 2012, the city of Hyderabad, the common capital of the two states, sent over 26,000 students to the US, most pursuing science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) degrees, a Brookings Institution report (pdf) says. “Hyderabad, India, sent the largest number of STEM students (20,800) to the United States and ranked fourth for the percentage of its students pursuing a STEM degree (80%) during the 2008-2012 period,” the report says. “Notably, 91% of students from Hyderabad are studying for a master’s degree, versus only 4% for a bachelor’s degree.”