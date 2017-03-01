Watch: Just 60 miles from the fight against ISIL, young Iraqis have created a gentlemen’s fashion club

Less than an hour’s drive from war-torn Mosul, a group of young Iraqi men have started a fashion club, to show the world another side of Iraq.

The men regularly post videos and photos on their Facebook and Instagram pages, showcasing glamour shots from their most recent meetups. The club, called Mr. Erbil, has quickly become an internet sensation. The men are using their newfound fame to promote causes they believe in, like women’s rights.

