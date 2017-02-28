THE BETSY DEVOS 'A'

Donald Trump grades himself an “A+ for effort,” proving why people don’t get grades for effort

Written by
Obsession
Science of Learning
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Detroit Economic Club at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer - RTSLVLX
Is that how grading works now? (Reuters/Eric Thayer)
Written by
Obsession
Science of Learning

Ceaseless tumult has characterized US president Donald Trump’s governance so far, and his administration knows it. On the Fox News show “Fox and Friends” today, Trump himself—in an uncharacteristic display of humility—even acknowledged some of the stumbles.

“Maybe that’s my fault,” Trump said in response to criticism that the rollout of his immigration ban has not been “communicated effectively.” He then issued a much more characteristic declaration:

I think in terms of effort, which means something, but, I give myself an A+, okay? Effort. But. But that’s, you know, results are more important. In terms of messaging, I would give myself a [contemplative pause] C or a C+.

As a specific example of messaging attempts gone awry, the president pointed to media scrutiny over the fact that there are still thousands of vacancies in his administration. “My messaging isn’t good,” Trump said, clarifying his somewhat garbled self-awarding of grades moments earlier. “When I see a story about ‘Donald Trump didn’t fill hundreds and hundreds of jobs,’ it’s ’cause, in many cases, we don’t want to fill those jobs.”

Replied an astonished-sounding Fox News anchor, “I had no idea that you didn’t want to fill ’em.” Nodding, Trump said, “It’s funny. That’s what I mean about messaging.”

A few seconds later, the president added, “In terms of achievement, I think I’d give myself an A. Because I think I’ve done great things. I and my people, I don’t think we’ve explained it well enough to the American public. I think I get an A in terms of what I’ve actually done.”

In short, for anyone feeling confused, here is Donald Trump’s self-assessment of his presidency:

  • Communication: C or C+
  • Effort: A+
  • Achievement: A.
home our picks popular latest obsessions search