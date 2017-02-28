The list of the most admired companies rarely changes. That makes entrants like Salesforce even more impressive

Every year Fortune magazine rolls out its list of the world’s 50 most admired companies.

As to be expected, there’s some flux from year to year—Wells Fargo, 25th last year, fell off the list altogether in the wake of its fake account scandal. Likewise, Samsung, 35th in 2016, is nowhere to be found amid flammable batteries and corruption allegations.

Yet the list is surprisingly consistent, with many of the same companies not just reappearing from last year, but from a decade ago.