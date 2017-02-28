How to watch Trump’s first presidential address to Congress

Today marks the 40th day of of Donald Trump’s presidency and his first congressional address. The US president will give a joint session address before the House of Representatives and the Senate at 9pm EST, focusing on the theme “renewal of the American spirit.” Last week, White House press secretary Sean Spicer mentioned some of Trump’s likely talking points, including border security, veteran care, job training, and healthcare reform, but American watchers will no doubt have a variety of other topics they hope to hear addressed.

The White House offers a direct livestream, which you can watch here:

Otherwise, there are plenty of other outlets showing the address:

On TV

All major networks will air the speech as it happens. Check the following:

ABC

CBS

CNN

Bloomberg TV

NBC

C-SPAN

MSNBC

CNBC

PBS

Fusion

Fox News

Fox Business

Univision

BBC World News

The following networks will also be available through streaming on a Roku or similar device:

ABC News

NBC

CBSN

The Onion (Fusion)

On YouTube

The following networks are also expected to have live streams of the joint congressional address on their YouTube channels:

On Twitter

Twitter is partnering with PBS NewsHour to offer its televised stream at jointsession.twitter.com and at @NewsHour. ABC News will also share their livestream on Twitter.

On Facebook

Facebook will stream ABC News coverage on Facebook Live. Other news outlets streaming congressional address live on Facebook include, but are not limited to:

On other online news outlets

This list is not exhaustive, but many of these sites will be live streaming the speech on their own sites as well: