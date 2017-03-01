Alec Baldwin and Kurt Andersen are writing a “Really Tremendous Inside Story” about Donald Trump

One of the United States’ most popular Donald Trumps is writing a book.

You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump is a new book by two seasoned satirists: actor and Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin, and novelist and long-time radio host Kurt Andersen. The book, a “so-called parody,” as its cover says, will be released November 7 by Penguin Press.

Andersen writes in an email that the book is a “comic novella,” and that the idea was born from a call from Baldwin. “It’ll be sharp. I’m going to start talking like Trump: It’ll be great! It’ll be fantastic!” the author of True Believers tells the New York Times. “But it will be sharp. It won’t just be fun-loving.”

He declined to say more about the contents of the book, but added, it will contain “many beautiful pictures.” Baldwin will narrate the audiobook version and tells the Times, “I think it’s fair to say that Kurt will do most of the writing.”

Baldwin was the star of 30 Rock and has most recently returned to TV as the uncomfortably spot-on body and voice of the US president on American sketch show, Saturday Night Live. Andersen cofounded the satirical magazine Spy in 1986, which often lampooned Trump and referred to him as a “short-fingered vulgarian.”