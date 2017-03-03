If you literally never want to sit down on the job, here are the careers for you

The last thing many people want to do is sit at their desk all day. It can be boring and lonely and just bad for your health. But for those with particularly grueling jobs, the opportunity to take a seat would be most welcome.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the average American worker spent 39% of the workday sitting and 61% standing in 2016. Yet very few workers actually spend three fifths of their time standing. As part of the Occupational Requirement Survey, BLS collects estimates of the sitting and standing percentages for more than one hundred different occupations. The data shows that for about half of all jobs, you’ll be doing one or the other more than 80% of the time.

The most standing-heavy jobs are in food service, cleaning and retail. Cooks (2.6% sitting) and housekeeping cleaners (3.5%) are on their feet just about all day. Bookkeeping and finance jobs are at the other end of the spectrum. Accountants (90.1% sitting) and insurance adjusters (86.2%) are prime targets for the standing desk industry.

The following table displays estimates of the average time spent sitting during the workday for 135 occupations. The estimates are based on samples, but are likely accurate to within 1-4%. This is the first year that the US government has collected this data.