American Express is adding travel perks to Platinum—for a higher fee

American Express has unveiled new travel perks for holders of its popular Platinum Card, including $200 worth of Uber rides a year. The catch? The annual fee is now $550, up from $450, the first fee increase on the Platinum card in a decade. Existing card members’ annual fee will take effect on their renewal date on or after Sept. 1.
The new benefits, which start March 30, will surely give credit-card perk obsessives something to think about. American Express is increasing the number of airport lounges it operates, and Platinum Card holders will be able to earn five times the number of reward points when the card is used to book hotels and airfare through the AmEx travel site. The company even redesigned the once-plastic card in stainless steel and put the numbers on the back to give it a sleeker look… if you’re into that sort of thing.
As banks and credit-card companies face cutthroat competition in the world of premium (read: high-fee) cards, American Express is hoping to lure new consumers while hanging onto the ones it already has.
In doing so, the company will have to come up with benefits that are alluring, but not too alluring. The frenzy over Chase’s Sapphire Reserve card ($450 annual fee) was so intense that the bank took a $200 million to $300 million hit on its fourth-quarter earnings. Earlier this year, Chase said it would halve the 100,000-point sign-up bonus, worth about $1,500, that it had extended to customers who spent $4,000 in the first three months.
Likewise, American Express has to make sure that “what we bring is sustainable,” says Janey Whiteside, who heads AmEx’s credit-card benefits department.
Here’s how the revamped Platinum Card stands against its competitors:
|American Express Platinum
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|Citi Prestige
|Points bonus
|40,000 points with $3,000 in purchases in first three months
|50,000 points with $4,000 in purchases in the first three months
|40,000 points for $4,000 in purchases in first three months
|Bonus categories
|5x points on airfare and on eligible hotels booked through AmEx’s website
|3x points on dining and travel
|3x on air travel and hotels, 2x on dining and entertainment
|Annual fee
|$550
|$450
|$450
|Fee for additional cards
|$175 for three cards/complementary gold cards
|$75 per user annually
|$50 per card
|Airport lounge access
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Foreign exchange fees waived
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Travel credit
|$200 a year on airline fees, $200 a year for Uber
|$300 a year
|$250 a year
|Credit for TSA Global Entry or Pre-Check application
|up to $100
|up to $100
|$100