How rare is Snap’s IPO? Only 30 out of 14,300 VC-backed startups have been valued at more than $1 billion

nap cofounders Evan Spiegel (C) and Bobby Murphy ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with NYSE Group President Thomas Farley shortly before the company's IPO in New York, U.S., March 2, 2017.
Disappearing billions. (Reuters/Lucas Jackson)
In the popular imagination, Silicon Valley is where boyish billionaires are minted on a regular basis. All you need is a great idea and someone will hand you a sack of cash. In truth, the odds of success are incredibly steep.

That makes the stock market debut of Snap—which owns Snapchat, the disappearing message app, and POV-recording Spectacles—all the more impressive. As Scott Austin, a Wall Street Journal editor, noted on Twitter, very few startups backed by venture capital filing for an IPO have managed to pull off a valuation of more than $1 billion in the last 10 years:

Snap was priced at $17 a share on March 1, giving it a value of $24 billion. The shares started trading today, and were snapped up (sorry) by investors eager to get in on the ground floor of a hot tech stock.

The company is expected to raise about $3.4 billion in its IPO, or more than enough to make its boyish CEO Evan Spiegel—who is maintaining a vice-like grip on control of the company—very, very rich.

