Some of the biggest companies in the US are supporting a transgender student’s right to use the bathroom of his choice

FILE PHOTO -- A sign protesting a recent North Carolina law restricting transgender bathroom access adorns the bathroom stalls at the 21C Museum Hotel in Durham, North Carolina May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo - RTSYNTE
Good for business. (Reuters/ Jonathan Drake)
On Feb. 28, 53 major US companies signed a “friend of the court” brief supporting Gavin Grimm, a transgender high school student from Virginia who sued the board of his school after his district denied him access to the restroom corresponding to his chosen gender. Grimm has argued the policy violates Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the case on March 28.

On Feb. 22, US president Donald Trump rescinded the federal protections which forced public schools to let transgender students use the bathroom of their choice. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the administration was being pressured to act ahead of Grimm’s case coming before the Supreme Court.

The 53 companies that signed the brief include some of the largest tech companies in the US, such as Apple, IBM, Microsoft and Amazon, and represent over 1.3 million employees and $613 billion in revenue.

The amicus brief notes that the companies who have signed on to the brief all have nondiscrimination policies and allow transgender individuals to use company facilities consistent with their chosen gender identity. The brief says the organizations have adopted these policies not only because of their “respect for the dignity, autonomy, and privacy of their transgender employees and/or customers” but also because they “know that diversity and inclusion are good for business.” Discriminating against and harming their transgender employees, customers, and families would threaten their “diverse and inclusive workplaces and their bottom lines.”

It’s not the first time time American corporations have stood up for the rights of the LGBTQ community when those rights were on the verge of being adjudicated in the Supreme Court. Ahead of the landmark 2015 case that made same-sex marriage legal nationally, 379 US companies signed a brief in support of the policy.

Here’s the complete list of companies have signed on as amici curiae, or a friend-of-the-court, for the Grimm case:

  1. Affirm, Inc.
  2. Airbnb, Inc.
  3. Amazon.com, Inc.
  4. Apple
  5. Asana, Inc.
  6. Box, Inc.
  7. Codecademy
  8. Credo Mobile, Inc.
  9. Dropbox, Inc.
  10. eBay Inc.
  11. Etsy
  12. Fastly, Inc.
  13. Flipboard, Inc.
  14. Gap Inc.
  15. General Assembly Space, Inc.
  16. GitHub, Inc.
  17. IBM Corporation
  18. Intel Corporation
  19. Kickstarter, PBC
  20. Knotel, Inc.
  21. LinkedIn Corporation, a subsidiary of Microsoft Corporation
  22. Lyft
  23. M Booth
  24. MAC Cosmetics Inc.
  25. Mapbox, Inc.
  26. Marin Software Incorporated
  27. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance
  28. Microsoft
  29. Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
  30. MongoDB Inc.
  31. NetApp, Inc.
  32. Next Fifteen Communications Corporation
  33. Nextdoor
  34. Pandora Media, Inc.
  35. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  36. Postmates Inc.
  37. Replacements, Ltd.
  38. RetailMeNot, Inc.
  39. Salesforce
  40. Shutterstock, Inc.
  41. Slack Technologies, Inc.
  42. Spotify
  43. The OutCast Agency
  44. The WhiteWave Foods Company
  45. Tumblr, Inc.
  46. Twilio Inc.
  47. Twitter Inc.
  48. Udacity, Inc.
  49. Warby Parker
  50. Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
  51. Yahoo! Inc.
  52. Yelp Inc.
  53. Zendesk, Inc.
