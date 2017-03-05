The world’s first AI driverless race cars will race in their own series

It’s official: driverless cars have hit the race tracks.

Roborace, the autonomous race car maker, had its two self-driving ‘DevBots’ compete against each other at the Formula E Buenos Aires ePrix.

The race didn’t go without its own surprises: One car had to dodge a random dog that ended up on the race track, and the other ended up hitting a barrier, unable to finish the race.

Roborace’s self-driving car races will take place at Formula E events throughout 2017. All cars competing will be made identically. The only difference is their deep learning algorithm.

Watch the video above to see the cars in their first public race.