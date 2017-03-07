Scientists invented a special camera so you can see the world through the eyes of a dolphin

Some of the Earth’s most intelligent creatures see the planet from a far different perspective than humans.

For researchers who study them, that can be a huge limitation—there’s only so much you can learn about an animal when you’re observing from a human point of view. But new technology is quickly overcoming that limitation.

Scientists at The University of Sydney and the University of Alaska Southeast created a new camera system that they could attach to Dusky Dolphins swimming in New Zealand, to see the social and acrobatic swimmers’ world as they do.

It’s the first time researchers have attached cameras to dolphins or whales less than 5m long. And they ended up seeing behavior they’ve never observed before, shedding new light on how these dolphins interact.

Watch the video above to see some of the most exciting moments they filmed, and get a glimpse into the future of underwater animal research.