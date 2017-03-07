A Republican lawmaker is trying to ban all books by Howard Zinn from Arkansas schools

An Arkansas lawmaker wants to ban all books written by deceased historian Howard Zinn, author of the national bestseller A People’s History of the United States.

Zinn, who died in 2010, wrote about American history from the perspective of the voiceless—women, African Americans, factory workers, Native Americans. His approach was controversial: For conservatives he was someone who defamed historical figures, and for intellectuals he was a drastic revisionist.

Republican state legislator Kim Hendren says Zinn’s ideas have no place in schools. On March 2, he introduced a bill to make it illegal for any Arkansas public school to include books by the historian in curricula, or to provide his writings as course materials.

He’s not the first. In 2013, the Associated Press revealed emails from former governor of Indiana Mitch Daniels saying he wanted to ban Zinn’s works in schools. In 2009 residents of Stafford, Virginia asked a local high school to remove Zinn’s bestseller A People’s History of the United States, from classes. They called the popular 1980 book “un-American, leftist propaganda.”

But Hendren’s attempt to ban all books ever written by Zinn is a far more dramatic step. “To my knowledge this is the very first time, at a state-wide legislative level, someone has targeted a single author,” says James LaRue, director of the American Library Association’s office of intellectual freedom (OIF). The OIF tracks challenges to books in the US; people usually challenge specific books for specific reasons, not an author’s whole body of work.

“Arkansans have the ability to accept the good and reject the bad,” the Arkansas Library Association’s Intellectual Freedom Committee says in a statement condemning the bill. It adds, “House Bill 1834 strips Arkansans of these rights and from the exercising their own best judgement.”

In 2015 Hendren also proposed that cursive be mandatory in elementary schools. That proposal is now the law. We’ve reached out to Hendren and will update here with any comment.