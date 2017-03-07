A series of attacks against Americans of South Asian descent fuelled by racism in Kansas, South Carolina, and Washington State have scared and rattled communities there. And US president Donald Trump’s prolonged silence about these incidents has created further uncertainty and anger.

The South Asian American community keenly felt a rise in violence and hostility targeting them during the recent election cycle and since Trump took office. A community organization, South Asian Americans Leading Together, reported 140 incidents of violence and harassment aimed at South Asians in the US between Nov. 2015 and Nov. 2016—compared to 76 incidents reported to the group between Jan. 2011 and April 2014. According to South Asian Americans Leading Together, 132 of those 140 incidents—roughly 94%—were motivated by anti-Muslim sentiment.

Gurjot Kaur, a lawyer and former senior staff attorney at The Sikh Coalition, an organization that works to protect the civil rights of the Sikh community in America, shared this revealing story about her parents who live in Florida on Twitter:

Today, in Florida, my Sikh parents accidentally received a package from UPS intended for the neighbors across the street, Trump supporters. — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) March 7, 2017

They didn't know what to do. The neighbors have never said hello, despite my parents' attempts to connect. — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) March 7, 2017

They were afraid to put the package in front of the neighbor's gate. Bc what if the neighbor saw these brown ppl as intruders and hurt them. — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) March 7, 2017

So they call me. We legit brainstormed solutions. I call/text neighbor "bc my English is good" to let him know my parents will be coming. — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) March 7, 2017

My mother decides to go and makes my dad stay inside. It's dark, she doesn't wear a turban. He does. She doesn't want him to go. — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) March 7, 2017

Even tho he knows they're coming. Package delivered, no incident. Neighbor says thank you. But none of this would've happened before Trump. — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) March 7, 2017

Why so rattled, mom? The shootings she says. Also a WM told a Latina employee at CVS today to get out of the country. Have to be careful. — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) March 7, 2017

This is how hate/fear trickles down and impacts every day Americans, even in our ordinary lives. Even doing the most mundane acts. — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) March 7, 2017

In tweeted responses, others shared stories of feeling similar fear and uncertainty.

@SikhFeminist I'm so sorry this is happening. I'm scared, too. My sister-in-law is Taiwanese; my nephews are biracial. I'm afraid for them. — Rhonda Deal (@RJDeal) March 7, 2017