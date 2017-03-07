It’s turned out to be a big week for Blue Origin. The Jeff Bezos-owned space company on March 6 that it has finished assembling the first of seven engines for the giant reusable New Glenn rocket, which is designed to carry humans and cargo to the moon by 2020, and on March 7 the firm announced the rocket’s first client.

The client is Eutelsat, the French satellite provider. According to Bloomberg, the company has bought one launch on New Glenn, scheduled for 2021.

1st #NewGlenn customer in the books. We can’t wait to take you to space @Eutelsat_SA! https://t.co/CuvokoMTua — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 7, 2017

The privately funded rocket will mainly be propelled by seven BE-4 engines, each providing 550,000 pounds of thrust at sea level, according to Blue Origin’s website. The company has declined to provide any additional information about the photographs tweeted out by Bezos.

1st BE-4 engine fully assembled. 2nd and 3rd following close behind. #GradatimFerociter pic.twitter.com/duE4Tnzvkx — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) March 6, 2017