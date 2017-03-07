Research has shown companies with more female leaders are more profitable. Yet it’s notoriously hard for women to make it to the highest post in large corporations. In fact, it seems to be getting harder. In 2016, only 4.2% of the 500 largest US companies by revenue at led by female CEOs. That is a mere 21 women, down from 24 the previous year. And when companies hire female CEOs, and receive lots of media coverage for it, they are more likely to experience a negative market reaction.

But a few women do manage to break the highest glass ceiling in global corporations. These are the ones who are most searched on Google.