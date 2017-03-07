The CIA has some truly bizarre codenames for its hacking tools

Today, WikiLeaks released a massive trove of files from what it claims to be the CIA’s cyberintelligence arm. The non-profit alleges that its files show that the US’s foreign intelligence service has developed a suite of hacking tools to snoop on cellphones, computers, and even smart-televisions, without users knowing they’re being watched.

One of the most shocking parts of this revelation is the list of CIA names for its alleged hacking projects: Some are exactly what you’d expect from a covert US covert agency, such as “BaldEagle,” or “Hornet.” Others are truly amazing. There’s “MaddeningWhispers,” “MagicVikings,” and “Weeping Angel”—all of which sound like cards you might play in Magic: The Gathering. A few are named after internet memes, like “Philosoraptor” and “Candy Mountain,” and one seems to derive from the “Frog Prince” of Grimms’ Fairy Tales.

Here’s the full list of the CIA’s desperate attempts at creativity:

Project names YarnBall SnowyOwl HarpyEagle GreenPacket QuarkMatter Weeping Angel Pterodactyl Cotton Candy Gyrfalcon CRUCIBLE Hive Sparrowhawk MaddeningWhispers BaldEagle Bee Sting HyenasHurdle BSOD Flash Bang Magical Mutt Melomy DriveIn RickyBobby Fight Club Taxman Rain Maker Basic Bit ConnectifyMe Fine Dining HammerDrill Tomahawk CandyMountain Grasshopper MagicVikings AntHill Galleon Assassin HercBeetle Frog Prince Hornet The Gibson Cascade Caterpillar JQJHENDRICK Improvise AfterMidnight Packrat RoidRage Cocoon Philosoraptor Marble Framework Kraken Tremor

One page in the WikiLeaks release appears to be a CIA developers’ thoughts on future tool names, many from a website called TV Tropes that outlines actions and phrases in movies and TV shows. One idea also references comic musician Weird Al Yankovic’s lesser-known song, “Albuquerque,” from the 1999 album Running With Scissors. The developer writes: