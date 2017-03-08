Turnout for today’s global Day Without a Woman protests is less important that you might think

Dozens of strikes have been planned around the world for March 8th, to mark International Women’s Day. In the US, the so-called Day Without A Woman (which has been organized by the same people who planned the mass protest that took place the day after president Trump’s inauguration), is asking women to participate in the following ways:

Take the day off from paid and unpaid labor.

Avoid shopping for the day (with exceptions for small, women- and minority-owned businesses.

Wear red in a show of solidarity

Organizers are modeling this strike off of one of the best known and most successful women’s strikes, the 1975 Women’s Day Off in Iceland. 90% of the female population participated and refused to do any paid or unpaid labor. That strike is credited with playing a large role in making Iceland the “world’s most feminist country.”

But as the video above shows, strikes and marches are only one element of successful protest.