Photos of science that will change your perspective of the world

Science should not be simply the pursuit of dry facts. Some of the images captured in the course of scientific exploration are beautiful and perspective-changing.

Each year, the biomedical charity Wellcome Trust awards those who create such images. Here is a list of Quartz’s favorite images from the 2017 winners of the Wellcome Image Awards:

Hawaiian bobtail squid

Native to the Pacific Ocean, Hawaiian bobtail squid are nocturnal predators that remain buried under the sand during the day and come out to hunt for shrimp near coral reefs at night. (Mark R Smith, Macroscopic Solutions)

The Placenta Rainbow

This image highlights differences in mouse placental development that can result from manipulation of the mother’s immune system. These placentas were investigated at day 12 of the 20-day gestation period—the point at which a mouse’s placenta has gained its characteristic shape but is still developing. (Suchita Nadkarni, William Harvey Research Institute, Queen Mary University of London)

Cat skin and blood supply

A polarized light micrograph of a section of cat skin, showing hairs, whiskers and the creature’s blood supply. (David Linstead)

Surface of a mouse retina

This image was created by digitally stitching together over 400 images to form one large image, so as to show the entire surface of a mouse retina. (Gabriel Luna, Neuroscience Research Institute, University of California, Santa Barbara)

Zebrafish eye and neuromasts

This four-day-old zebrafish embryo has been modified using two mechanisms—borrowed from the fascinating worlds of bacteria and yeast—that are widely applied in genetics research. (Ingrid Lekk and Steve Wilson, University College London)

Pigeon thermoregulation

This extensive blood supply just below the skin of a pigeon helps the bird control its body temperature through a process known as thermoregulation. (Scott Echols, Scarlet Imaging and the Grey Parrot Anatomy Project)

You can see the other winning entries in the Wellcome Image Awards here.