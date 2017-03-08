Update Twitter and free up a lot of space on your iPhone

Twitter updated its iPhone app today with a new feature that lets users do some spring cleaning.

The social network now lets users see how much space is taken up by all the files, photos, videos, and web data stored in the app. If you’re a heavy user, it’s likely that there will be a fair amount of data in there, and Twitter now lets you delete it. On my iPhone, which is only about six months old, I was able to free up roughly 1 GB of space being used by Twitter data (I’m a frequent user). For iPhone owners with limited storage space left, the update may well be welcome news.

Here’s how to delete the data: