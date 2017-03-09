First it was about getting tots through the front doors; now the renowned chef of one of New York City’s most expensive restaurants is gunning for millennials.

In a bid to breathe some youthful energy into the dining room at Per Se, chef Thomas Keller has introduced a deal in which anyone under 30 can dine for half off. That’s not chump change at the Central Park West restaurant, where a meal can easily ring up to $325 (and that’s with no alcohol).

Great offer for under-30s at Per Se from chef Thomas Keller. Now, where do I get a fake ID? pic.twitter.com/B11f1pQnN0 — Richard Vines (@Richardvines) March 7, 2017

Though the promotion is only for one day—March 30—it may wind up creating a new generation of Per Se apologists, something that would certainly boost the reputation of the restaurant, which is still recovering from an embarrassing January 2016 review (paywall) in The New York Times. That review stripped away two of the four stars the newspaper had previously awarded Per Se, describing the restaurant as a “no-fun house” that had suffered from a “slow-creep of mediocrity.” Horrified, Keller published a public apology online:

We pride ourselves on maintaining the highest standards, but we make mistakes along the way. We are sorry we let you down.

For any millennials looking to take advantage of the promotion, know it’s not a casual affair. The dinner will last about 4.5 hours and just might include a complimentary midnight tour through the kitchen, as has happened with previous guests.