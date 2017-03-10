Spreadable coffee is now a thing that exists in Japan

What if—stay with me—what if, instead of coffee and toast for breakfast, you could have coffee on toast? Did I just blow your mind? Because as of March 1, we live in a world where such things are possible.

The Japanese company Snow Brand Milk Products has released a creamy spread flavored like its super-sweet coffee drinks. Caffeine addicts, take note: there’s probably not enough coffee in the spread to replace your morning joe. A look at the product’s nutritional information (loosely translated into English here) reveals a mix of sugar, emulsifiers, oil, and milk powder that will look very familiar to Nutella fans. Is this more of a coffee-scented spreadable sugar product than spreadable coffee per se? Yes. No matter. The age of spreadable coffee is here.