Two colleagues traded identities for a day and a uncovered a huge workplace hurdle for women

Martin Schneider, currently a writer and editor at the film review site Front Row Central, took to Twitter recently to share an experience he and Nicole Pieri has while working as colleagues at a resume writing service.

So here's a little story of the time @nickyknacks taught me how impossible it is for professional women to get the respect they deserve: — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

Their boss complained to Schneider that Pieri, his direct report, took too long with client accounts. Schneider didn’t agree with that assessment, but reluctantly agreed to work with her on it.

As her supervisor, I considered this a minor nuisance at best. I figured the reason I got things done faster was from having more experience — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

And then this happened:

Telling me his methods were the industry standards (they weren't) and I couldn't understand the terms he used (I could). — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

Anyway I was getting sick of his shit when I noticed something.

Thanks to our shared inbox, I'd been signing all communications as "Nicole" — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

It was Nicole he was being rude to, not me. So out of curiosity I said "Hey this is Martin, I'm taking over this project for Nicole." — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

Wouldn’t you know it? The client changed his tone.

Note: My technique and advice never changed. The only difference was that I had a man's name now. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

Schneider was shocked. Pieri wasn’t.

So I asked Nicole if this happened all the time. Her response: "I mean, not ALL the time… but yeah. A lot." — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

The exchange would appear to show that simply having a recognizably female name can be a hurdle to getting basic respect at work. Time to test the theory.

We did an experiment: For two weeks we switched names. I signed all client emails as Nicole. She signed as me.

Folks. It fucking sucked. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

Nicole had the most productive week of her career.

I realized the reason she took longer is bc she had to convince clients to respect her. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

The implicit bias against having a female first name well documented, and affects hiring in a variety of fields. (This discrimination is compounded if the name sounds as if it belongs to a woman of color.) Yet Pieri had stopped noticing what to Martin was a glaring double standard.

I showed the boss and he didn't buy it. I told him that was fine, but I was never critiquing her speed with clients again. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

Here's the real fucked-up thing: For me, this was shocking. For her, she was USED to it. She just figured it was part of her job. — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

(I mean, she knew she was being treated different for being a woman, she's not dumb. She just took it in stride.) — Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 9, 2017

Both have since left the company, which is now under new and better management, Schneider pointed out. Pieri has written a Medium post with her perspective on the situation.

And she is using her Twitter fame for good.