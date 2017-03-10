India’s most famous defaulter is fishing for sympathy

The king of default-and-run in India is playing the victim card.

A year after he left the country for the UK while bankers asked him to pay back the vast loans taken out by his embattled Kingfisher Airlines, billionaire businessman Vijay Mallya is once again alleging a witch-hunt against him.

“I am now a poster boy of loan defaulters in India…Why is my case unique when the banks have over Rs7 lakh crore worth of non-performing asserts,” Mallya asked the supreme court of India via a lawyer on March 09.

Kingfisher Airlines owes Rs9,000 crore to banks in the country. This prompted a consortium led by the State Bank of India, India’s largest lender, to file a plea with the supreme court to recover $40 million (Rs267 crore) from Mallya out of the $75 million he received from a settlement with alcohol company Diageo in February 2016. That was when Mallya stepped down as chairman of United Spirits, which Diageo had taken over in 2013. He has said in an affidavit that the funds he received were transferred to his three children via trusts over which he has no individual control.

On March 10, Mallya stepped up his protest, this time taking to Twitter to emphasise the alleged unfairness in targeting him and his company.

“The allegations against me by the attorney general before the honourable supreme court only prove the attitude of the government against me,” he said in one tweet. While he continues to live in the UK and hasn’t showed up for any court proceedings, Mallya said he had obeyed all the court’s decisions.

I have humbly obeyed every single Court Order without exception. Seems as if Government is bent upon holding me guilty without fair trial — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 9, 2017

Mallya also suggested through his tweets that he was ready to negotiate and settle with the banks.

Public Sector Banks have policies for One Time Settlements.Hundreds of borrowers have settled. Why should this be denied to us ? — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 9, 2017

Our substantial offer before the Hon'ble Supreme Court was rejected by Banks without consideration.Am ready to talk settlement on fair basis — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 9, 2017

In March 2016, Mallya had offered to settle Rs4,000 crore of the loans with the banks, but the proposal was rejected. The consortium of banks demanded that Mallya return to the country for negotiations, and also declare all the assets he and his family own in order to determine the fair value for a settlement. But Mallya hasn’t done anything of the sort as yet.

Blame game

Absolving himself of any blame for his company’s failures seems to be a favourite strategy for Mallya, who, after absconding to the UK last March, has accused everyone from the banks and the media to even the government itself of spreading lies and plotting against him. Kingfisher Airlines shut down in 2012 after years of poor management and heavy borrowing but Mallya had blamed macro-economic factors and government policies for the failure.

Now, banks are starting their own recovery process, seizing his properties back home and auctioning them off. But it hasn’t been easy to make up for the loss. The Kingfisher Villa in Goa, for instance, was auctioned for the third time on March 06 but it failed to attract any bids.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has been striking back, too, with sharp words against Mallya’s decision to reside in the UK.

India’s finance minister Arun Jaitley quipped that the British government’s policies were “liberal enough to permit defaulters to stay here” during a visit to the UK last month.