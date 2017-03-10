A list of all the things to which Saturn’s saucer-shaped moon has been compared

In 1990, SETI researchers first spotted Pan, one of Saturn’s 62 officially recognized moons, tucked away among the planet’s rings, but it would be another 27 years before they could see it up close.

On March 7, one of NASA’s spacecraft, Cassini sent researchers at the Cassini Imaging Central Laboratory of Operations (CICLOPS) in Boulder, Colorado images of the 21-mile-wide (24 km) moon from the closest point it will ever reach—20,000 miles (32,000 kilometers) away. These pictures reveal that Pan is not spherical, but rather has more of a flying-saucer shape. Mark Showalter, a researcher at the SETI Institute whose team first saw Pan years ago, told National Geographic that it looks like that because the tiny moon’s gravity is so weak, it could only accumulate tiny particles from Saturn’s rings around its middle.

Here is a list of all the colorful ways the oddly-shaped moon has been described since Cassini provided these new images:

And a few of my own:

a half-baked cookie in the oven

a fried egg

a macaroon

the Staple’s Easy button

A lot of folks found Pan to be similar to food. Perhaps we’re all just hungry.